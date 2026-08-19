Harvesting and Preparing Onions for Long-Term Winter Storage

The shelf life of onions depends on the timing of the harvest and the method of winter preparation. Harvesting too early or ignoring maturity signs often leads to bulbs rotting in storage or sprouting before spring.

Photo: commons.wikimedia. org by José Manuel Sánchez de Toro, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Onions

Timing the Harvest

Harvest dates vary by cultivar and weather conditions. Gardeners should rely on the plant's physiological state rather than a fixed calendar.

Standard Bulb Onions: Typically ready by late July. The primary indicator is the yellowing and gradual falling away of the foliage (tops).

Typically ready by late July. The primary indicator is the yellowing and gradual falling away of the foliage (tops). Leeks: Harvested later, usually in late August or early September. Maturity is marked by the stems becoming soft and flexible.

Before digging, verify the bulb's condition: it must be firm, free of rot, and have dry outer scales that separate easily from the vegetable.

How to Harvest and Prepare Onions for Storage A sequence of actions to ensure maximum bulb preservation during the winter period, performed in dry weather once maturity signs appear. Careful Digging Extract the bulbs from the soil. Avoid nicking or cutting the skin with tools, as damaged surfaces provide entry points for infections. Drying Remove soil residue and spread the onions in a single layer in a dry, well-ventilated area for several days until the surface is completely dry to the touch. Trimming Cut off dried stems and excess roots to prevent rot from developing where the foliage meets the bulb. Storage Organization Place onions in mesh bags or crates with holes to ensure air circulation. Maintain temperatures between 32 °F and 41 °F (0 °C to +5 °C) and humidity levels between 60% and 70%.

Olga Semenova, Agronomist-Consultant: Attempts to accelerate the process using vinegar solutions or hydrogen peroxide require caution; excess moisture from the incorrect application of these agents can cause the opposite effect and trigger rotting.

To protect against fungal infections, avoid overcrowding the bulbs. Mesh containers allow free airflow, which helps maintain the stability of the outer scales. The result of proper preparation is a firm, dry skin without spots or mold, allowing the vegetable to remain viable until spring provided the room temperature is maintained.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.