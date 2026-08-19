Gardener's secret: This method of growing roses is too easy

Late August and September provide a specific window for rose propagation—warm soil combined with cool night air creates the necessary conditions for rooting. Unlike purchasing nursery stock, cuttings allow gardeners to produce plants fully adapted to their local site. The process is effective when shoots have matured but have not yet entered deep dormancy.

Photo: creativecommons.org by T.Kiya, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Roses in bloom

Preparing Cuttings

The selection of planting material focuses on healthy, strong shoots from the current year that have finished flowering. A suitable cutting should be approximately the thickness of a standard pencil; very thin tips or old, woody branches show lower survival rates. Each cutting should measure about 4 to 4.7 inches (10–12 cm) and contain two to three live buds.

Sergey Mikheev, practical gardener: "It is important to make the cuts correctly: the lower cut should be at a 45-degree angle directly below the bud, and the upper cut straight, one centimeter above the last bud. This prevents water from pooling on top and increases the moisture absorption area at the bottom."

To ensure energy is directed toward callus and root formation rather than moisture evaporation, leaves are removed entirely from the lower part of the cutting and trimmed by half on the upper portion. Using an extremely sharp tool is required to avoid crushing the stem tissues, which can lead to rot. If planting is delayed, the cut ends must be kept in damp cloth.

Planting and Rooting Process

Cuttings require a site protected from strong winds and direct sunlight. The substrate should be lightweight and moisture-retentive—a mixture of garden soil with sand or vermiculite is recommended. Cuttings are inserted into the medium at a slight angle to a depth of 0.8 to 1.2 inches (2–3 cm).

A critical step for success is ensuring tight contact between the soil and the stem; the gardener should gently press the soil around the cutting with their fingers to eliminate air pockets.

Pavel Korneev, garden care specialist: "A transparent dome, such as a bottomless plastic bottle, should be placed over each cutting. This creates a mini-greenhouse effect with constant humidity. However, if excessive condensation appears on the walls, the cap must be removed temporarily for ventilation."

Watering must remain moderate. Excess moisture within the enclosed space of the dome can trigger mold growth or root rot.

Action Result Diagonal lower cut Increases root formation zone Shortening leaves Reduces plant moisture loss Using a cover/dome Maintains required microclimate Ventilation Prevents fungal infections

Winter Protection and Follow-up

The appearance of new leaves from buds is not a definitive sign of root development, as this often occurs using the stem's internal reserves. Consequently, coverings should not be removed prematurely.

Cuttings should remain undisturbed through the autumn to ensure stability. Transplantation to a permanent location is recommended only the following spring once the root system has matured.

Olga Semenova, agronomist consultant: "As cold weather arrives, cuttings under bottles need additional insulation. They can be covered with dry leaves or spruce branches. It is essential that a layer of air remains under the covering—this provides the best protection against freezing in harsh winters."

Questions about Rose Cuttings

When is the best time of day to take cuttings?

Early morning is optimal because plant tissues are maximally saturated with moisture, which improves rooting chances.

Are root stimulants necessary?

Roses can root independently during the late summer cycle, though applying a specialized rooting powder to the lower cut may accelerate the process by 7 to 10 days.

How can you tell if a cutting has failed?

A cutting is considered dead if the stem shrivels or turns black from the base. A healthy cutting remains green or slightly brown while maintaining firmness.

Do all rose varieties work with this method?

Climbing, groundcover, and miniature roses root most easily. Hybrid tea varieties are more temperamental and require stricter humidity control.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.