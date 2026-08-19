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August Planting: Harvest Now, Freeze Later

Gardening

Planning a Second Vegetable Harvest in August

Sowing crops in August for a second harvest is possible, but only for varieties with short growing seasons and tolerance to decreasing daylight. The primary determining factor is whether the crop's maturation period aligns with the onset of steady frosts in a specific region.

Village gardening
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Village gardening

A common mistake involves planting tomatoes or peppers in open ground during this month. In northern regions and the central belt, these plants will fail to set fruit before the first freezes occur.

Suitable Crops for Late Summer Sowing

Certain greens and root vegetables can reach maturity if sown in August because they tolerate shorter days and lower nighttime temperatures. These include:

  • Radishes (maturing in 30–40 days).
  • Leaf lettuce and leaf celery (maturing in 50& và;60 days).

Success depends on selecting early-maturing varieties specifically zoned for short summers. Conversely, sowing parsnips, root parsley, or beets in August is ineffective, as these crops require a longer vegetation period of 80–120 days.

Alexey Danilov, agronomist: "For an August conveyor, the total sum of active temperatures remaining until the end of the season is more important than a calendar date; this value must be compared with the requirements for the specific variety listed on the seed packet."

Limitations for Heat-Loving Crops

Heat-loving plants have strict environmental requirements that usually preclude August sowing in open ground:

  • Tomatoes and Peppers: These will only produce a harvest if grown in heated greenhouses or winter conservatories with supplemental lighting. In unheated greenhouses in the central belt, new fruit sets cannot reach technical maturity before October. In southern regions, harvests are possible from ultra-early determinant tomatoes, provided they were transplanted as seedlings in July rather than sown from seed in August.
  • Cucumbers, Zucchini, and Corn: These require a prolonged warm period. Even early cucumber hybrids only begin fruiting after 40–45 days, and growth ceases when nighttime temperatures drop below 50–53°F (10–12°C). Planting these in open ground in August results in the loss of both seeds and garden space.

Managing Late Summer Crops

Guidelines for growing fast-maturing, cold-resistant vegetables in late summer.

Variety Selection

Select early-maturing varieties adapted to the remaining warm period of your specific region.

Initial Nutrition

Apply nitrogen fertilizers during the initial stages to support rapid leafy growth.

Moisture Control

Maintain regular irrigation to ensure the soil does not dry out completely.

Frost Protection

Cover plants with spunbond material if there is a threat of early cold snaps.

The result is verified by the mass maturation of leaves or root crops before the first steady frosts settle in.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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