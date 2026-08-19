August Planting: Harvest Now, Freeze Later

Sowing crops in August for a second harvest is possible, but only for varieties with short growing seasons and tolerance to decreasing daylight. The primary determining factor is whether the crop's maturation period aligns with the onset of steady frosts in a specific region.
A common mistake involves planting tomatoes or peppers in open ground during this month. In northern regions and the central belt, these plants will fail to set fruit before the first freezes occur.
Certain greens and root vegetables can reach maturity if sown in August because they tolerate shorter days and lower nighttime temperatures. These include:
Success depends on selecting early-maturing varieties specifically zoned for short summers. Conversely, sowing parsnips, root parsley, or beets in August is ineffective, as these crops require a longer vegetation period of 80–120 days.
Alexey Danilov, agronomist: "For an August conveyor, the total sum of active temperatures remaining until the end of the season is more important than a calendar date; this value must be compared with the requirements for the specific variety listed on the seed packet."
Heat-loving plants have strict environmental requirements that usually preclude August sowing in open ground:
Guidelines for growing fast-maturing, cold-resistant vegetables in late summer.
Variety Selection
Select early-maturing varieties adapted to the remaining warm period of your specific region.
Initial Nutrition
Apply nitrogen fertilizers during the initial stages to support rapid leafy growth.
Moisture Control
Maintain regular irrigation to ensure the soil does not dry out completely.
Frost Protection
Cover plants with spunbond material if there is a threat of early cold snaps.
The result is verified by the mass maturation of leaves or root crops before the first steady frosts settle in.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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