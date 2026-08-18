Why August and September Best Months for Strawberry Planting

Planting new strawberry beds or renewing old ones is most effective from August through early September. This window allows young bushes to develop strong root systems in the mild soil heat before the first frosts, ensuring successful overwintering.

Photo: commons.wikimedia. org by Rob Bertholf, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Strawberries

When to replace strawberry plants

Strawberry productivity declines significantly once bushes are older than four years, making replacement necessary. Gardeners should also move plantings to a new location if they have purchased cultivars with improved characteristics or if the current plot has accumulated diseases.

Site selection and crop rotation

Strawberries require sunny locations where water does not stagnate after rainfall. The history of the soil is a critical factor in site selection. The best predecessors are legumes, onions, carrots, beets, or green manure (siderates). Planting strawberries after potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, or eggplants is not recommended because these crops share common soil-borne pathogens.

Operation Parameters Site preparation Digging, weeding, applying 1 bucket of humus and 2 glasses of ash per 1 sq. m (approx. 10.7 sq. ft) Spacing between plants 25–30 cm (9.8–11.8 in) Spacing between rows 60–70 cm (23.6–27.5 in) Planting irrigation 0.5–1 L (16.9–33.8 fl oz) per root

How to plant strawberry runners

A sequential process for establishing healthy strawberry plants using prepared planting holes. 1. Prepare the planting holes Mix equal parts of humus, compost, and garden soil. Add one glass of ash per bucket of the mixture. This preparation should be completed 1–2 weeks before planting. 2. Position the seedlings Place the runner in the hole so that the crown (growth point) is exactly level with the soil surface. 3. Finalize planting and watering Cover the roots with soil, firm it down, and water immediately. Monitor soil moisture for the first month, ensuring the ground remains moist but avoiding waterlogging.

Ekaterina Martynova, berry crop specialist: "The choice of high-quality material is 80% of success, as weakened seedlings with damaged root systems often fail to adapt even if ideal agricultural techniques are followed."

Roman Edigarov, agrochemist: "Applying organics during autumn digging creates a nutrient reserve for the coming season; however, it is important not to overdo the nitrogen to avoid excessive green growth at the expense of winter hardiness."

Questions about strawberry planting

Why must the crown be kept above ground level?

If the growth point is buried too deep, it begins to rot, which leads to the death of the entire plant.

Is immediate fertilization necessary after planting?

Additional feeding is not required during the first month if organics and ash were already incorporated into the planting holes.

What are the signs of high-quality planting material?

Roots should be light-colored and fibrous without dark spots; leaves must be bright green with no signs of wilting.

When can the first post-planting treatment occur?

Foliar treatment using a solution of boric acid and potassium permanganate can be applied 1–1.5 months after planting to support the plant.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.