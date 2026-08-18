Dark spots on apple leaves in late summer may signal a fungal threat

Dark spots appearing on apple tree leaves and fruits in late summer are often mistaken for natural aging. However, these signs typically indicate a fungal infection—specifically apple scab—which can rapidly transform a healthy harvest into shriveled, unusable fruit within a few weeks.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Bad apples

Identifying Apple Scab and Plausible Causes

The primary observed sign is the appearance of dark spots on both the foliage and the fruit. While these may resemble physiological aging or nutrient deficiencies, their progression across the canopy and onto the ripening apples suggests a fungal pathogen. In wet weather, spores are carried by wind and water, allowing the infection to spread to neighboring trees within days.

Observed Sign/Action Result/Indication Black spots on fruits Active phase of apple scab Bordeaux mixture (1%) Elimination of the fungus Removing fallen leaves Reduced risk of spring infection Mustard spray Safe harvest prophylaxis

Chemical Control: Copper-Based Protection

Bordeaux mixture remains a reliable method to halt fungal spread. For August applications, a 1% concentration is recommended to avoid damaging the plant. The application should be carried out in dry weather during hours of low solar activity; spraying at midday can lead to foliage burns.

Roman Edigarov, agrochemist: "When working with copper, the solution temperature is critical. First, dissolve 100 grams of powder in a glass of hot water, then increase the total volume to 5 liters. Lime milk must be prepared separately; only then should the copper concentrate be poured into it in a thin stream."

To secure the result and assist the tree's recovery, a second treatment may be applied after two weeks.

Alternative and Biological Methods

For early stages of infection or for those avoiding strong chemicals, milder alternatives may be used. A mixture of 10 liters of water and four tablespoons of mustard powder can be effective. Adding one tablespoon of grated laundry soap helps the solution adhere to the plant surfaces.

Natalya Drozdova, phytopathologist: "Potassium permanganate also provides a good effect, but the solution must be barely pink. If the color is too intense, it can easily burn delicate greenery. This approach helps contain the fungus, but at least three treatments per season are required."

Unlike copper-based treatments, these home remedies are quickly washed away by rain and require repeated application after precipitation to remain effective.

Prevention and Long-Term Care

Reducing the incidence of scab requires a comprehensive approach focusing on canopy ventilation and sanitation. Removing old branches and clearing the area around the trunk eliminates overwintering sites for the fungus. Regular soil loosening is also necessary to ensure the root system can breathe.

General tree health significantly impacts resistance. Proper irrigation, balanced fertilization, and mulching—which preserves root moisture and prevents overheating—strengthen the tree's natural defenses against infection.

Questions about Apple Scab

Can you eat apples with scab spots?

Yes. The fungus does not produce toxins dangerous to humans. After removing the affected skin, the fruits can be consumed or processed.

Does autumn whitewashing of the trunk help against this disease?

Whitewashing protects bark from sun scald and some pests but is largely ineffective against scab. Eradicating the fungus requires copper-based treatments applied specifically to the canopy.

Should fallen diseased leaves be burned?

Burning is the most reliable method of disposal. Composting is only permissible if the material undergoes complete decomposition at high temperatures over several years.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.