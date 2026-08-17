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Dry wood ash can preserve watermelons and melons until the New Year

Gardening

Storing watermelons and melons until the New Year requires a barrier against rotting and excess humidity. Using dry wood ash can create such a protective environment, provided the fruits possess high storability (keepability). Even minor surface damage can compromise long-term storage efforts.

Sifting ash
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Sifting ash

Criteria for Selecting Fruit

The success of winter storage depends on the initial quality of the produce. For long-term preservation, select fruits that are slightly underripe with intact skins and undamaged stems. It is critical to inspect the surface thoroughly—any scratch acts as a gateway for fungal infections.

Igor Lytkin, soil scientist: "Wood ash is an excellent sorbent. It not only extracts excess moisture from the air around the fruit but also possesses antiseptic properties, which is critical for preventing mold development in enclosed spaces."

Additionally, melons should be late-maturing hybrids with thick rinds to ensure durability. The gardener must avoid washing the fruits before storage, as water destroys the natural protective layer of the rind and shortens the shelf life.

Ash Layering Technique

To store the harvest, use a clean wooden or plastic crate. The process involves isolating the fruit from both the container walls and other produce using wood ash derived from deciduous trees.

Step-by-Step Storage Process

Method for preserving watermelons and melons using wood ash as a moisture and fungal barrier.

Prepare the base

Pour a layer of dry wood ash 3.9 to 5.9 inches (10-15 cm) thick onto the bottom of the crate.

Position the fruit

Place watermelons or melons in the crate so they do not touch each other or the sides of the container.

Create the top seal

Cover the fruits with a second layer of ash at least 5.9 inches (15 cm) thick to fully isolate them from the external environment.

Once sealed, store the crates in a cool, dry location. To maintain quality, the storage environment should meet the following parameters:

Condition Requirement
Temperature +2 to +5°C (approx. 35.6 to 41°F)
Humidity Low, without condensation
Container Wooden crate
Insulation Dry wood ash

Monitoring and Maintenance

The ash serves as a "capsule" protecting the fruit from temperature fluctuations and humidity. However, active monitoring is required to ensure no individual fruit begins to decay.

Pavel Korneev, garden care specialist: "The main enemies of cucurbits during storage are temperature swings and humidity. Using ash creates a kind of capsule. However, do not forget to check the box once a month to ensure that no fruit has started to spoil."

It is also recommended to store watermelons and melons in separate crates if they differ in maturity or ripeness to facilitate easier control.

Limitations and Warnings

This method is not applicable if the materials used are contaminated. Only pure wood ash from deciduous trees should be used; charcoal ash from grills is prohibited due to chemical additives that may be harmful.

The method fails if the ash becomes damp. Moisture causes the ash to lose its absorbent properties and can actually trigger rotting. Consequently, this technique only works in strictly dry premises.

Questions about Cucurbit Storage

Can this method be used for pumpkins?

Yes, the method is universal and suitable for various vegetables prone to rapid spoilage when humidity levels are uncontrolled.

What happens if the ash gets wet?

Wet ash loses its ability to absorb moisture and may promote rotting of the produce.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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