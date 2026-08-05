August: The Make-Or-Break Month For Potato Weight

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Lush green potato foliage in late summer can be misleading. While stems remain vigorous, tubers continue to accumulate weight. Harvesting too early—especially during humid seasons when plants are slow to enter dormancy—can reduce overall yield and prevent the formation of a protective skin necessary for winter storage.

Photo: pixabay. com/it/photos/patate-verdure-erdfrucht-bio-1585060/ by Couleur, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Potatoes

Photosynthesis continues as long as the leaves stay green, pumping nutrients into the tubers. Prematurely interrupting this cycle results in smaller, waterier potatoes. In wet years, natural growth typically slows toward the second half of September.

Alexey Danilov, open-ground vegetable specialist: "While leaves remain green, tubers continue to grow in volume. If the foliage persists, do not mow it—let the plant give all its strength to the harvest."

Disease Management and Plant Health

Dense green foliage in cooling, moist weather increases the risk of fungal infections. Brown spots on leaves are a primary warning sign. To maintain immunity, gardeners can use preparations based on Bacillus subtilis or apply a root feeding of monopotassium phosphate, using one tablespoon per gallon (3.78 liters) of water. This strengthens plant tissues and prepares tubers for dormancy.

Phytophthora can destroy crops within a week during high humidity. Phytopathologist Natalya Drozdova recommends periodic inspections and the application of protective foliar sprays in the evening. If infected bushes are found, they should be completely removed from the soil and the foliage burned off-site. Tubers from these plants remain edible if they have reached marketable size, as the fungus does not affect the flesh in early stages.

Soil and Stem Maintenance

Proper soil aeration and stem management are critical for maturation in wet summers. Loosening the soil between rows every two weeks ensures oxygen reaches the roots, allows the earth to dry, and reduces rot risks. Increasing the frequency of loosening in early autumn can accelerate the hardening of the tuber skin.

Action Expected Result Soil loosening Air access and infection protection Bending foliage Nutrient shift from leaves to tubers Potassium feeding Rapid stem drying before digging Skin test Verification of long-term storage readiness

Several weeks before harvest, gardeners can use a technique of gently pressing stems into the furrows with rakes. By bending the foliage without breaking it, the plant is signaled to end its vegetative phase and redirect nutrients into the tubers.

Skin Hardening and Harvest Timing

How to Harden Potato Skins for Storage A method to trigger natural foliage drying and skin thickening two weeks before digging. Prepare the solution Mix approximately 80 grams of potassium chloride per 10 liters (2.64 gallons) of water. Apply foliar spray Spray the solution onto the leaves two weeks prior to the intended harvest date. Monitor drying Allow the foliage to dry naturally as a result of the potassium treatment. Check for readiness Dig up a sample tuber and press the skin firmly with a thumb; the skin is ready if it does not slip or peel off.

Gardener-practitioner Sergey Mikheev warns that digging while the skin is still thin leads to storage failure, as any surface damage becomes an entry point for rot. Harvest should occur on dry days, ideally before the soil temperature drops below 45°F (7°C). In colder soil, tubers lose flavor and storage quality.

Questions about Potato Harvesting

When should I dig if the foliage is still green?

Wait until stems begin to yellow naturally or use potassium solutions to accelerate maturation. This typically occurs in mid-to-late September.

How do I know if the potatoes are ready for winter storage?

Dig a trial bush and press the tuber skin with your thumb. If the skin is firm and does not slide or tear, the crop is ready.

Can I leave potatoes in the ground after the foliage dries?

Excessive delays in moist weather are risky. A period of two weeks after foliage removal is typically ideal for skin formation.