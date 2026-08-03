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The Simple Paper Towel Trick That Keeps Food Fresh Longer in Your Fridge

Gardening

Keeping moisture under control inside your refrigerator is one of the easiest ways to extend the shelf life of fresh food. Excess humidity encourages mold, unpleasant odors, and faster spoilage, but a simple paper towel can help absorb condensation and create a healthier storage environment.

Fridge organizing hack
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Fridge organizing hack

How Paper Towels Help Preserve Fresh Food

Moist air naturally condenses on cold refrigerator surfaces, causing fruits and vegetables to become damp. That extra moisture accelerates spoilage and creates ideal conditions for bacteria and mold.

Placing clean paper towels in produce drawers or wrapping delicate greens before refrigeration helps absorb excess moisture before it accumulates. Dry storage conditions can keep vegetables crisp, protect leafy greens from becoming slimy, and slow the softening of certain fruits.

Storage experts also recommend avoiding overcrowded refrigerator drawers so that cool air can circulate freely. Even the most absorbent paper towels cannot effectively control moisture if airflow is restricted.

Best Ways to Use Paper Towels in the Refrigerator

Line the bottom of vegetable drawers with paper towels before storing cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, or other fresh produce. Replace the paper every three to four days, or sooner if it becomes damp.

After washing herbs such as parsley, dill, spinach, or lettuce, dry them thoroughly and wrap them loosely in paper towels before placing them in a storage bag or container. This helps prevent excess moisture from collecting around the leaves.

Soft cheeses, including mozzarella and feta, also benefit from a dry paper lining inside their storage container, which can help reduce surface moisture.

Paper towels can also make refrigerator cleaning easier. Lining door shelves beneath sauces, dairy products, or condiment bottles catches small spills and drips, allowing for quick cleanup without removing every item from the shelf.

However, paper towels cannot solve problems caused by appliance faults. If water repeatedly collects inside the refrigerator or ice forms on the back wall, inspect the door seal and defrost the appliance if necessary. A worn gasket allows warm air to enter, creating excessive condensation that no moisture-absorbing material can fully eliminate.

Experts also advise against using newspapers as a substitute because printing inks may transfer unwanted chemicals when exposed to moisture. Use only clean paper towels or food-safe white kraft paper for storing food.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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