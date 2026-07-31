Harvested Your Currants? Do These 4 Things Now for a Bigger Crop Next Year

Once the last berries have been picked, currant bushes enter one of the most important stages of their growing cycle. After weeks of fruit production, the plants are depleted and begin preparing next year's flower buds. Proper care at this stage helps the bushes recover before winter, reduces the risk of disease and lays the foundation for a stronger harvest in the coming season.

Photo: commons.wikimedia. org by Jerzy Opioła is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License Red currant

Prune at the Right Time

Black currants should be pruned as soon as the final berries have been harvested. Red and white currants are less time-sensitive and can be pruned from late July through early September, provided the work is completed at least one month before the first frost.

The main objective is to remove old, damaged and unproductive growth while improving airflow through the center of the bush.

"Branches that are more than five years old consume more energy than they produce," gardener Sergey Mikheyev told Pravda.Ru. "Cut them back at ground level without leaving stumps, as they can become breeding grounds for pests."

Remove all dead, broken and diseased branches, along with weak shoots and stems resting on the ground, as they are especially vulnerable to fungal infections. If a cut measures more than one centimeter in diameter, seal it with pruning wound compound or garden pitch to help protect the plant from infection.

Protect Against Pests and Disease

Once fruiting ends, currant bushes often become vulnerable to clearwing moth larvae, aphids and fungal diseases.

If pest activity is severe, insecticides such as Aktara or Fufanon may be appropriate. For preventive treatments or minor infestations, biological products containing the beneficial fungus Beauveria can provide effective control.

Keep an eye on the rest of the garden as well, since aphids and other pests frequently move between crops.

"Powdery mildew and rust can cause premature leaf loss, preventing the bush from preparing properly for winter," phytopathologist Natalia Drozdova told Pravda.Ru. "Apply sulfur-based fungicides in August, then carry out a dormant-season treatment with a 3% Bordeaux mixture as autumn approaches."

Feed, Water and Mulch Before Winter

After harvest, avoid nitrogen fertilizers altogether. Nitrogen encourages fresh growth late in the season, leaving young shoots vulnerable to winter frost before they have fully matured.

Instead, feed the bushes with phosphorus- and potassium-rich fertilizers. A common recommendation is two tablespoons of superphosphate and one tablespoon of potassium sulfate per bush, or approximately one cup of wood ash. Whenever possible, test the soil beforehand to determine whether additional nutrients are actually needed.

Maintenance Task Recommended Amount Watering 10–15 liters per bush every two weeks Mineral fertilizer 2 tbsp superphosphate + 1 tbsp potassium sulfate Organic fertilizer One bucket of well-rotted manure per bush Mulching Apply a 5–7 cm layer of peat, straw or compost

Continue watering regularly, particularly during dry weather. Moisture shortages in August and September can reduce the formation of flower buds, directly affecting next year's harvest. A mature bush generally requires around one bucket of water every two to three weeks.

Finish your post-harvest care by mulching around the base of each bush. Mulch helps retain soil moisture, suppress weeds and protect the shallow root system from temperature fluctuations.

Suitable materials include peat, compost, straw and sawdust. If you use fallen leaves, make sure they come from healthy plants and show no signs of fungal disease.

"Mulch not only conserves moisture but also gradually enriches the soil as it breaks down," garden care specialist Pavel Korneyev told Pravda.Ru. "Just avoid piling it directly against the base of the stems, as excessive moisture around the crown can damage the bark."

Frequently Asked Questions

When should I stop watering currant bushes in autumn?

Continue watering until late September. If autumn is unusually dry, give the bushes one final deep watering shortly before the first hard frost. Water every 14 to 20 days, depending on weather conditions.

Can I use fresh manure after harvesting?

No. Fresh manure contains high levels of nitrogen and may burn the roots while encouraging unwanted late-season growth. Use only well-rotted manure or mature compost.

Why should large pruning cuts be sealed?

Cuts larger than one centimeter create entry points for diseases and wood-boring insects. Smaller cuts generally heal naturally without additional treatment.

Why can't red currants be pruned like black currants?

Red and white currants produce much of their fruit on older spurs. Removing too much mature wood or cutting back young shoots too aggressively can significantly reduce next year's crop.