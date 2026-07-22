The Natural Trick Gardeners Use to Ripen Tomatoes Faster

Cool nights and limited sunshine can slow tomato ripening, leaving gardeners with green fruit long after the growing season should be in full swing. When the weather refuses to cooperate, adjusting your fertilizing routine may encourage tomatoes to mature more quickly without relying on harsh chemicals.

Photo: local tomatoes by liz west from Boxborough, MA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Tomatoes

Why Tomatoes Ripen Slowly

Tomato plants react quickly to falling temperatures. When nighttime temperatures drop below 15°C (59°F), they shift their energy away from fruit production and focus instead on maintaining healthy stems and foliage. Cloudy weather further slows the process by reducing the sunlight needed to produce the pigments that give tomatoes their rich red color.

"When a tomato plant experiences cold conditions, it switches into an energy-saving mode. To encourage fruit development, gardeners should restore the proper mineral balance in the soil," soil scientist Igor Lytkin told Pravda.Ru.

Excess foliage can also delay ripening by diverting nutrients away from developing fruit. Careful pruning during mid-summer helps redirect the plant's energy toward the tomato clusters instead of unnecessary leaf growth.

How to Use a Wood Ash Fertilizer

Wood ash is naturally rich in potassium, an essential nutrient that helps transport sugars throughout the plant and supports fruit ripening. It also strengthens plant tissue and can help tomatoes reach full maturity even during periods of weather-related stress.

To prepare the fertilizer, sift one cup of clean wood ash into five liters (about 1.3 gallons) of water and let the mixture steep for 24 hours. Apply the finished solution directly around the base of the plants once or twice a week, taking care not to wet the leaves.

"A wood ash infusion works gently. It supplies nutrients while also reducing excessive soil acidity, allowing plants to absorb other essential minerals more efficiently," vegetable crop specialist Alexey Danilov explained.

For the best results, water the soil with plain water before applying the fertilizer, preferably in the evening. On the following day, lightly loosen the soil to improve airflow around the roots and increase nutrient absorption.

"Loosening the soil after feeding gives the roots better access to oxygen and helps the fertilizer work more effectively," agronomy consultant Olga Semyonova said.

Maintaining good greenhouse ventilation also reduces excess humidity, lowering the risk of fungal diseases during prolonged rainy periods.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use coal ash instead of wood ash?

No. Coal ash may contain heavy metals and provides very little plant-available potassium, making it unsuitable for vegetable gardens.

Why do tomatoes crack after feeding?

Cracking usually results from sudden changes in soil moisture after a prolonged dry period. Water plants consistently with moderate amounts instead of soaking them infrequently.

Should the wood ash solution be warmed before use?

Use the mixture at room temperature. Very cold water can stress the roots and reduce the plant's ability to absorb nutrients.