Use Beer to Eliminate Spanish Slugs: A Simple Garden Trick

Gardeners struggling with invasive Spanish slugs may be able to reduce their numbers using an unexpectedly simple solution: beer. Biologist Yuri Gninenko says the beverage works as an effective lure for the destructive pests and can help keep gardens under control.

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Speaking to Vzglyad, Gninenko, head of the Forest Protection Laboratory for Invasive and Quarantine Organisms at the Russian Research Institute for Silviculture and Mechanization of Forestry, explained that Spanish slugs are strongly attracted to the smell of beer.

How to Use a Beer Trap for Spanish Slugs

The expert recommends pouring a small amount of beer into a bowl or cup and burying the container so its rim sits level with the soil surface. This allows slugs to crawl directly into the trap.

If the infestation is particularly severe, he advises using a larger container such as a saucepan or even a bucket to attract more slugs.

Once the pests gather inside, they should be collected and destroyed. Gninenko recommends killing the slugs by pouring boiling water or a chlorine-based solution over them before placing the remains in a tightly sealed bag and disposing of them with household waste.

Why You Should Never Crush Spanish Slugs

The biologist warns against crushing slugs and leaving their remains in the garden. Spanish slugs are known to feed on dead members of their own species, meaning discarded carcasses can become an additional food source.

"By doing that, you simply provide them with an extra source of protein that is lacking in their plant-based diet," Gninenko explained.

Removing the slugs completely after trapping them is therefore an important step in preventing further infestations.