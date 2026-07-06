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Experts Reveal Which Gadgets Should Not Stay Plugged In Overnight

Gardening

There are gadgets and household devices that should not be left charging or plugged in unattended. Modern electrical appliances are equipped with multiple safety features, making them generally safe for everyday use. However, several devices can be hazardous if left connected to a power outlet overnight, BGR publication reports.

A smartphone charging
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A smartphone charging

Space Heaters Top the List

Space heaters were highlighted as the primary concern. These appliances consume a significant amount of electricity and, if used improperly, can quickly become a fire hazard.

Electric heating pads and electric blankets were also identified as potentially dangerous. According to the report, the proper use of an electric blanket is to preheat the bed rather than keep it switched on throughout the night.

Experts also advised against leaving power banks plugged in unattended. They noted that the lithium-ion batteries used in these devices can be unstable under certain conditions.

Other Devices to Unplug

The report also warns against leaving smartphone chargers from unknown manufacturers connected to the power supply. The same recommendation applies to battery chargers for cordless power tools.

Finally, it is advised unplugging small kitchen appliances when they are not in use, as they may be damaged by short circuits or power surges.

Earlier, BGR journalists also advised against charging a wet smartphone. According to the publication, moisture can not only increase the risk of electric shock but also cause corrosion and permanent damage to the device.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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