Popular Mosquito Repellents May Not Actually Work

Several widely used mosquito protection products may offer little or no real defense against insects, according to specialists from Russia's consumer quality watchdog Roskachestvo.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Mosquito bite

Experts identified natural repellents based on essential oils such as clove, lemongrass and rosemary among the least effective options currently on the market.

Natural Remedies Often Fail to Provide Reliable Protection

According to Roskachestvo, products based on essential oils undergo less rigorous testing than synthetic repellents containing active chemical ingredients.

"Real repellents with active ingredients fall into the category of disinfectant products and must pass state registration procedures. If consumers still choose natural repellents, they should select products containing 30 percent oil of lemon eucalyptus,” the agency explained.

Specialists also warned that mosquito-repellent bracelets cannot provide full-body protection because they work only within a very limited range.

Ultrasonic Devices and Citronella Candles Also Disappoint

Experts added that ultrasonic mosquito repellents fail to work for fundamental biological reasons and cannot effectively keep insects away.

Citronella candles also ranked among the least effective mosquito protection methods, according to the report.

Earlier, entomologist Roman Khryapin stated that evaporating devices and physical barriers remain the most reliable protection against mosquitoes.

He recommended using electric fumigators indoors along with mosquito screens on windows to prevent insects from entering homes.