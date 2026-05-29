World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Popular Mosquito Repellents May Not Actually Work

Gardening

Several widely used mosquito protection products may offer little or no real defense against insects, according to specialists from Russia's consumer quality watchdog Roskachestvo.

Mosquito bite
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Mosquito bite

Experts identified natural repellents based on essential oils such as clove, lemongrass and rosemary among the least effective options currently on the market.

Natural Remedies Often Fail to Provide Reliable Protection

According to Roskachestvo, products based on essential oils undergo less rigorous testing than synthetic repellents containing active chemical ingredients.

"Real repellents with active ingredients fall into the category of disinfectant products and must pass state registration procedures. If consumers still choose natural repellents, they should select products containing 30 percent oil of lemon eucalyptus,” the agency explained.

Specialists also warned that mosquito-repellent bracelets cannot provide full-body protection because they work only within a very limited range.

Ultrasonic Devices and Citronella Candles Also Disappoint

Experts added that ultrasonic mosquito repellents fail to work for fundamental biological reasons and cannot effectively keep insects away.

Citronella candles also ranked among the least effective mosquito protection methods, according to the report.

Earlier, entomologist Roman Khryapin stated that evaporating devices and physical barriers remain the most reliable protection against mosquitoes.

He recommended using electric fumigators indoors along with mosquito screens on windows to prevent insects from entering homes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
European Officials Stand Firm in Kyiv to Avoid Inevitable Panic
Former USSR
European Officials Stand Firm in Kyiv to Avoid Inevitable Panic
Putin and Tokayev Sign New Russia-Kazakhstan Friendship Doctrine
World
Putin and Tokayev Sign New Russia-Kazakhstan Friendship Doctrine
Popular
Russian Businesses Allowed to Buy Heavy Weapons for Drone Defense

Russian authorities have approved a mechanism allowing private companies to purchase large-caliber weapons and military equipment to strengthen protection against growing drone attacks.

Russian Businesses Allowed to Buy Heavy Weapons for Drone Defense
Ukrainian Drones Attack Three Oil Tankers Off Turkey’s Black Sea Coast
Ukrainian Drones Attack Three Oil Tankers Off Turkey’s Black Sea Coast
Senior Executive at Russia’s Main Tank Manufacturer Arrested in Moscow
Kremlin Dismisses Kallas Remarks on Russia Military Restrictions
'Crossroads of Peace' Deadlocked: Nikol Pashinyan’s Geopolitical Gamble May Cost Armenia Its Economy Lyuba Lulko Iran No Longer Speaks Language of Diplomacy. It Speaks Language of Victor Yury Bocharov Armenia Faces Strategic Choice: EU Membership or 'Soft and Intelligent Divorce' with Russia? Andrey Mihayloff
Kaja Kallas Says Only US Diplomats Left Kyiv After Russian Missile Strike Warning
'Crossroads of Peace' Deadlocked: Nikol Pashinyan’s Geopolitical Gamble May Cost Armenia Its Economy
Russia Restricts Imports of Armenian Vegetables and Strawberries
Russia Restricts Imports of Armenian Vegetables and Strawberries
Last materials
Russia Declares First-Ever Regional Missile Alert Across Entire Ural Federal District
Popular Mosquito Repellents May Not Actually Work
Romania Expels Russian Consul After Drone Strike Near Ukraine Border
Drone Attack in Romania Sparks Diplomatic Clash Between Russia and NATO Allies
Young Adults of Generation Z Start Losing Hair Earlier Than Ever
Russia Ranked Among Countries With the Most Beautiful Women in 2026
Rare Ball Lightning Captured on Video Over Moscow Region
Russian Businesses Allowed to Buy Heavy Weapons for Drone Defense
How to Restore Yellowed PVC Window Sills Without Damaging the Plastic
Why Your Core Is the Real Engine of Strength and Stability
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.