World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Forget Toxic Insecticides: Cheap Pharmacy Ointment Stops Ants and Aphids Naturally

Gardening

Ants and aphids form one of the most destructive alliances in the garden. Ants actively protect aphid colonies from natural predators in exchange for the sweet secretions the pests produce. As a result, fruit trees weaken rapidly, while leaves curl and young shoots stop developing normally.

Protection against ants on trees
Photo: Pravda.ru by Сергей Белов, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Protection against ants on trees

Instead of relying on aggressive insecticides, many gardeners have started using a surprisingly simple remedy — Vishnevsky ointment. The birch tar contained in the ointment creates a powerful odor barrier that ants refuse to cross.

How the Tar Barrier Works

Ants function as transporters and bodyguards for aphids. They carry the pests to fresh shoots and aggressively drive away beneficial insects such as ladybugs and lacewings.

Birch tar has a strong, penetrating aroma that ants interpret as a danger signal. Even a narrow treated strip on the trunk is enough to stop them from climbing toward the tree canopy.

"Ants are essentially a transportation system for aphids. Once you block their route physically or through scent receptors, aphid colonies quickly collapse under pressure from natural predators,” explained Alexey Danilov, an open-field crop specialist, in comments to Pravda.Ru.

Without ant protection, aphids become easy prey for beneficial insects. This reduces the need for toxic sprays that may accumulate inside plant tissues and affect crop quality.

How to Apply the Ointment Correctly

To create a protective barrier, gardeners apply a continuous strip of ointment around the tree trunk at a height of 40-50 centimeters above the ground. The recommended width of the band is approximately 5 centimeters.

The thick consistency of the ointment allows it to remain effective even after rain. In most cases, one treatment lasts for several weeks without requiring renewal.

Method Parameter Characteristic
Protection Duration 3-4 weeks
Recommended Height 40-50 centimeters above ground
Resistance to Rain High
"The tar barrier works well not only on fruit trees but also helps protect ornamental plants such as roses and perennial yarrow,” noted agronomy consultant Olga Semyonova in comments to Pravda.Ru.

Important Safety Considerations

Young saplings require additional caution. Trees younger than five years old have delicate bark that may react negatively to direct contact with tar compounds, especially in hot weather.

Gardeners are advised to wrap the trunk first with cloth or masking tape before applying the ointment. This prevents possible irritation or overheating of the cambium layer under intense sunlight.

Because tar contains highly adhesive and strongly scented substances, thick gloves should always be worn during application.

"Garden protection should always be comprehensive. Alongside barrier belts, it is essential to maintain clean tree circles and remove plant debris on time,” emphasized agrochemist Roman Edigarov specially for Pravda.Ru.

Why Gardeners Prefer This Method

Compared with commercial sticky belts and professional pest-control gels, pharmacy-grade Vishnevsky ointment costs significantly less while offering an environmentally friendly solution for protecting crops.

For gardeners seeking chemical-free harvests, the method provides a practical balance between effectiveness, affordability, and ecological safety.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Soviet Barrel Homes: How the USSR Turned Fuel Tanks Into Homes for BAM Workers
History, traditions
Soviet Barrel Homes: How the USSR Turned Fuel Tanks Into Homes for BAM Workers
Steven Seagal Slashes Price of His Luxury Moscow Mansion by $600,000
Society
Steven Seagal Slashes Price of His Luxury Moscow Mansion by $600,000
Polish Pianist on Trial for Alleged Russian Espionage
World
Polish Pianist on Trial for Alleged Russian Espionage
Popular
Russian Analysts Consider Nuclear Blast Over Ukraine to Neutralize Elon Musk’s Starlink Network

Russian commentators have intensified discussions about possible ways to disrupt the Starlink satellite network used by Ukrainian forces, including anti-satellite weapons, electronic warfare systems, and other extreme scenarios

Russian Analysts Consider Nuclear Blast Over Ukraine to Neutralize Elon Musk’s Starlink Network
Russian Forces Hit Kyiv Region and Alleged 'Oligarch Village' in Major Attack
Russian Forces Hit Kyiv Region and Alleged 'Oligarch Village' in Major Attack
Steven Seagal Slashes Price of His Luxury Moscow Mansion by $600,000
Trump’s Beijing Visit Will Not Change Global Alliances
Poseidon and Khabarovsk: Russia’s Deep-Sea Nuclear Arsenal Moves Closer to Combat Duty Andrey Mihayloff Trump’s Beijing Visit Will Not Change Global Alliances Lyuba Lulko Soviet Barrel Homes: How the USSR Turned Fuel Tanks Into Homes for BAM Workers Viktor Pakhomov
Russian Traveler Killed in Drone Strike While Traveling Across Russia to Brazil
Moscow Signals Possible Strikes on European Drone Production Sites
Soviet Barrel Homes: How the USSR Turned Fuel Tanks Into Homes for BAM Workers
Soviet Barrel Homes: How the USSR Turned Fuel Tanks Into Homes for BAM Workers
Last materials
Forget Toxic Insecticides: Cheap Pharmacy Ointment Stops Ants and Aphids Naturally
Salt, Sawdust and No Weeding: The Simple Trick That Keeps Garden Paths Weed-Free for Years
Flourless Yogurt Cloud Cake: The Airy Dessert That Melts in Your Mouth
Nutritionist Reveals Safe Daily Chocolate Intake
Moscow Metro Turns 91: 306 Stations, Biometric Payments and the World’s Longest Metro Ring
Bookmakers Back Kylian Mbappe to Win Ballon d’Or Before Retirement
China and US Ready to Support Ukraine Negotiations After Trump–Xi Talks
Zelensky Claims Russia Prepares New Missile and Drone Strikes on Ukraine's Strategic Targets
How Men Over 40 Can Stay Strong and Young With Rowing and Strength Training
Iran Open to Putin’s Uranium Proposal, But Says Timing Is Not Right
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.