Forget Toxic Insecticides: Cheap Pharmacy Ointment Stops Ants and Aphids Naturally

Ants and aphids form one of the most destructive alliances in the garden. Ants actively protect aphid colonies from natural predators in exchange for the sweet secretions the pests produce. As a result, fruit trees weaken rapidly, while leaves curl and young shoots stop developing normally.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Сергей Белов, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Protection against ants on trees

Instead of relying on aggressive insecticides, many gardeners have started using a surprisingly simple remedy — Vishnevsky ointment. The birch tar contained in the ointment creates a powerful odor barrier that ants refuse to cross.

How the Tar Barrier Works

Ants function as transporters and bodyguards for aphids. They carry the pests to fresh shoots and aggressively drive away beneficial insects such as ladybugs and lacewings.

Birch tar has a strong, penetrating aroma that ants interpret as a danger signal. Even a narrow treated strip on the trunk is enough to stop them from climbing toward the tree canopy.

"Ants are essentially a transportation system for aphids. Once you block their route physically or through scent receptors, aphid colonies quickly collapse under pressure from natural predators,” explained Alexey Danilov, an open-field crop specialist, in comments to Pravda.Ru.

Without ant protection, aphids become easy prey for beneficial insects. This reduces the need for toxic sprays that may accumulate inside plant tissues and affect crop quality.

How to Apply the Ointment Correctly

To create a protective barrier, gardeners apply a continuous strip of ointment around the tree trunk at a height of 40-50 centimeters above the ground. The recommended width of the band is approximately 5 centimeters.

The thick consistency of the ointment allows it to remain effective even after rain. In most cases, one treatment lasts for several weeks without requiring renewal.

Method Parameter Characteristic Protection Duration 3-4 weeks Recommended Height 40-50 centimeters above ground Resistance to Rain High

"The tar barrier works well not only on fruit trees but also helps protect ornamental plants such as roses and perennial yarrow,” noted agronomy consultant Olga Semyonova in comments to Pravda.Ru.

Important Safety Considerations

Young saplings require additional caution. Trees younger than five years old have delicate bark that may react negatively to direct contact with tar compounds, especially in hot weather.

Gardeners are advised to wrap the trunk first with cloth or masking tape before applying the ointment. This prevents possible irritation or overheating of the cambium layer under intense sunlight.

Because tar contains highly adhesive and strongly scented substances, thick gloves should always be worn during application.

"Garden protection should always be comprehensive. Alongside barrier belts, it is essential to maintain clean tree circles and remove plant debris on time,” emphasized agrochemist Roman Edigarov specially for Pravda.Ru.

Why Gardeners Prefer This Method

Compared with commercial sticky belts and professional pest-control gels, pharmacy-grade Vishnevsky ointment costs significantly less while offering an environmentally friendly solution for protecting crops.

For gardeners seeking chemical-free harvests, the method provides a practical balance between effectiveness, affordability, and ecological safety.