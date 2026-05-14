Experts Reveal Homemade Formula That Removes Rust and Limescale From Bathtubs

A spotless white bathtub is more than a sign of cleanliness — it is often the centerpiece of a bathroom's overall appearance. Even small cracks, yellow stains, or traces of rust can ruin the visual harmony of the space.

Photo: freepik.com by mrsiraphol, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Bathtub

Traditional household cleaning products frequently create additional problems. Chlorine-based chemicals irritate the respiratory system, while abrasive powders gradually damage glossy enamel, leaving behind a rough surface that absorbs dirt even faster.

Specialists say the solution lies in chemistry rather than aggressive scrubbing. A carefully balanced mixture of common household ingredients can break down limescale and rust deposits without damaging the bathtub's protective coating.

The Homemade Cleaning Formula

The method relies on combining apple vinegar, baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and ascorbic acid — commonly known as vitamin C. When mixed together, the ingredients trigger an active chemical reaction that releases oxygen and creates a dense foam capable of clinging to vertical surfaces.

According to plumbing specialist Alexey Frol, the cleaning process works because ascorbic acid acts as a strong reducing agent that converts insoluble iron oxides, or rust, into a soluble form that can be washed away more easily.

Frol explained that bathroom cleanliness depends not only on scrubbing but on the chemistry of the environment itself. He also warned against mixing the ingredients in metal containers, since the reaction could begin prematurely on the surface of the dish.

Experts add that the condition of plumbing systems also affects how quickly stains and mineral buildup return. Highly mineralized water often causes deposits to reappear soon after cleaning.

How the Cleaning Process Works

The foam should remain on the bathtub surface for 20 to 30 minutes to allow the active ingredients to penetrate layers of limescale and rust. During this time, the mixture softens hardened deposits and loosens embedded dirt.

After the waiting period, the bathtub only needs to be rinsed thoroughly with water. For stubborn stains or old buildup near drains and overflow openings, specialists recommend using a soft polymer brush rather than abrasive sponges.

Ingredients and Their Functions

Ingredient Purpose Apple vinegar (1 cup) Dissolves calcium and mineral deposits Ascorbic acid (5 tablets) Breaks down rust molecules Hydrogen peroxide (1 tablespoon) Disinfects surfaces and brightens yellow stains Baking soda (½ cup) Creates cleansing foam and boosts the reaction with vinegar

Professionals Recommend Gentle Cleaning

Cleaning specialist Mikhail Dyakonov compared the mixture to an enzyme peel used in cosmetology because it removes buildup gently without damaging the underlying surface.

Dyakonov noted that professional cleaners avoid harsh abrasives whenever possible. He added that any lingering medicinal smell after cleaning usually disappears once the room is ventilated.

Experts also advise ensuring proper ventilation after cleaning. Warm flooring systems and good airflow help bathroom surfaces dry evenly and reduce the growth of bacteria and mold in leftover moisture.

Enamel and Acrylic Require Different Care

Acrylic bathtubs require especially careful treatment because their polymer coating reacts more sensitively to acidic substances. Specialists recommend testing any homemade solution on a small hidden area before cleaning the entire surface.

Older cast-iron tubs are more durable but can still suffer damage from metal brushes or steel wool, which create microscopic scratches that trap dirt over time.

Household services expert Nina Zakharova emphasized that cleanliness also involves eliminating hidden mold and unpleasant odors that often accumulate in cracks and pipe joints.

Zakharova said proper bathtub maintenance helps extend the lifespan of the entire drainage system and prevents long-term plumbing issues.

In older apartment buildings, additional ventilation features such as small windows between kitchens and bathrooms can also help remove moisture and safely disperse cleaning fumes generated by vinegar-based solutions.