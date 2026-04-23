Tree Peony Care Guide: How to Grow a Long-Living Garden Masterpiece

The tree peony is an aristocrat that does not tolerate fuss. Unlike its herbaceous counterpart, this shrub builds a framework of woody shoots, reaching up to two meters in height. Its strategy is longevity. In one place, it is ready to thrive for an entire century, turning into a living monument of garden aesthetics. But for this empire of beauty not to collapse, the foundation must be laid according to the rules of natural balance.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by George Chernilevsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Tree peony flower 2021 G3

Laying the Foundation: Rules of Ideal Planting

The best time for the peony's expansion into your garden is from mid-August to the end of September. Choose a location as if selecting elite real estate: a sunny slope, protected from drafts, away from heavy structures. The peony needs space — landscape design does not tolerate crowding, so maintain a distance of 1.5-2 meters between bushes.

Soil is the plant's bank account. The ideal option is loam. If you have sandy soil, add turf soil and humus. Dilute clay with sand, creating a drainage system. Remember acidity: the peony prefers a neutral environment (pH 6-7). If the soil is acidic, add 200-300 g of bone meal.

"The peony tolerates transplanting very poorly, so keep in mind that the plant will live here for many years,” agronomist Olga Semyonova said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

The planting technology resembles construction: a cone-shaped pit 70 cm deep, with 20 cm of drainage (expanded clay or broken brick) at the bottom. Place the seedling on a mound of soil and immediately pour water. This is an important moment: the water must straighten the roots itself, and the soil must settle without your physical pressure. The root collar should end up level with the surface.

The Art of Non-Interference: Smart Care

The tree peony is not a crop that requires daily watering. An adult bush needs only two waterings per month, 6-7 liters each. In heat, the demand increases, but the main secret of success lies in mulching the soil. A layer of humus under the bush will retain moisture and избавит you from the need to constantly loosen the soil and fight weeds.

Fertilization follows the vegetation cycle. In spring, focus on nitrogen, and during bud formation — on phosphorus and potassium. However, excess nitrogen is a trap. An overfed bush becomes рыхлым and vulnerable to gray rot.

Period Main Task Spring (bud swelling) Sanitary pruning, nitrogen fertilizers Summer (flowering) Watering, mulching, phosphorus-potassium supplements Autumn (October) Preparing shelter, stopping watering

"The key to the rapid growth of the tree peony bush and its abundant flowering is timely watering and proper feeding,” emphasized garden care specialist Pavel Korneev.

Rejuvenation and Protection: Extending the Life of the Bush

Crown formation is an annual ritual. In spring, remove all dry and broken branches. Shorten old branches to 15 cm, stimulating the growth of new shoots. If your bush has entered its third decade, it requires radical pruning "to the root.” This will awaken dormant buds and give the plant a second youth. Proper flowerbed care includes timely rejuvenation of perennials.

Wintering in temperate climates requires preparation. In October, shoots are tied, and the trunk circle is covered with peat. When frost arrives, the bush is covered with spruce branches or spunbond. Tree peonies are not afraid of spring return frosts, but winter icy winds can dry out the buds.

"To keep the bush healthy, it is important to prevent moisture stagnation at the roots, which often leads to fungal diseases,” practicing gardener Sergey Mikheev said.

If you notice signs of disease, such as gray rot, an agronomist's advice will help: spray the bush with a solution of copper sulfate (0.6%) or potassium permanganate. Safety in the garden comes first, so if spotting appears, the leaves must be collected and destroyed outside the site.

Answers to Popular Questions About Tree Peonies

Can tree peonies be planted in spring?

Yes, container-grown seedlings can be planted in April-May, but autumn planting is considered more natural for root establishment.

Why does a peony not bloom for several years?

Possible reasons: planting too deep (burying the root collar) or a lack of potassium and phosphorus against a background of excess nitrogen.

Should flowers be cut after wilting?

Yes. Removing faded buds prevents seed formation, allowing the plant to direct all resources to forming next year's buds.