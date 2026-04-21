Deadly Crash in Central Moscow: Drunk Mercedes Driver Kills Two, One Person Gets Beheaded

A fatal multi-vehicle crash occurred on Moscow's Garden Ring on the evening of April 20, resulting in the deaths of two people and leaving several others injured. Authorities confirmed that the accident was caused by a 29-year-old woman driving a Mercedes at high speed while under the influence of alcohol.

Deadly Collision in the Heart of Moscow

The crash took place on Sadovaya-Chernogryazskaya Street, one of the busiest sections of the Garden Ring. According to the Moscow prosecutor's office, the victims included a man riding an electric bicycle and a female passenger in a Mitsubishi vehicle.

The cyclist died instantly due to the severity of the impact – he had his head severed – while the injured passenger was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. Several other individuals were reported injured in the crash, though their conditions have not been fully disclosed.

Chain Reaction Involving Multiple Vehicles

Preliminary reports indicate that at least six vehicles were involved in the collision. The electric bicycle rider was traveling alongside traffic when the Mercedes struck him at high speed, throwing him to the roadside. The bicycle was almost completely destroyed.

After the initial impact, the Mercedes continued forward, crashing into a taxi and several other cars before crossing into oncoming traffic. Drivers in the area attempted emergency braking to avoid further collisions.

Crash Captured on Video

Video footage of the incident later surfaced online, released by the Moscow Department of Transport. The footage shows the Mercedes moving rapidly in the far-right lane before colliding with the cyclist and triggering a chain reaction involving multiple vehicles.

Driver Detained After the Incident

The suspected driver, identified as a 29-year-old woman, was detained shortly after the crash. Authorities reported that the vehicle did not have registration plates at the time of the incident.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the driver was intoxicated. A criminal case has been opened, and she now faces a possible prison sentence of up to 15 years if convicted.

According to police representatives, investigators are examining all circumstances surrounding the crash, including the driver's condition, vehicle status, and sequence of events leading up to the collision.

The case has drawn significant public attention due to the scale of the crash and the severity of its consequences.

Road Safety Concerns in Major Cities

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety, particularly involving high-speed driving and alcohol consumption. Urban centers like Moscow experience heavy traffic flows, where reckless behavior can lead to catastrophic outcomes within seconds.

Authorities continue to urge drivers to observe traffic laws and avoid driving under the influence, emphasizing that such decisions can have irreversible consequences.