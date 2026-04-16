How to Wake Up Every Potato Eye: The Gardening Hack That Increases Harvest

Digging a garden from fence to sunset is a strategy for those who do not value their free time. A smart gardener looks for ways to cooperate with the plant so that it works for them. The traditional method of cutting potatoes before planting, known as notching, is not rural magic but a precise intervention into the tuber's dormant system. One accurate cut replaces extra fertilizer and hours of weeding.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maxim Kovalev, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Potato harvest

The Mechanics of Awakening: How Notching Works

Normally, a potato directs most of its energy to the "top” — the strongest sprout. The remaining buds stay dormant, conserving resources. Notching interrupts this dominance. A shallow cut blocks the flow of nutrients to the leading bud and forces the lower "eyes” to awaken. As a result, instead of one weak stem, you get a powerful bush with five to seven stems. This forms the basis of an evenly developed and productive potato bed.

"It is believed that notching activates all the eyes on the potato, leading to more uniform and vigorous growth. As a result, large and healthy tubers form, and yields increase significantly,” explained agronomy consultant Olga Semyonova in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

The more stems, the greater the area for photosynthesis. More foliage means more nutrients directed to the roots. This works as effectively as soaking onion sets before planting: it simply helps the plant redistribute its energy.

Cut Geometry: Ring or Crosswise

There is no need to cut the tuber as if preparing it for soup. The depth of the incision should be strictly 1-1.5 cm. Cutting deeper may cause the tuber to rot in the soil. The choice of technique depends on your patience.

Cutting Method Expected Result Ring cut Uniform activation of buds across the entire tuber Crosswise cut Stimulates lower eyes and increases stem count

A circular cut around the entire perimeter delivers the strongest "awakening” effect but takes more time. A crosswise cut in the middle is a faster option for those who prefer a low-effort gardening approach.

If you are planting early potatoes, notching helps them start faster than neighboring plants. The key is to use a sharp knife. A dull blade damages the tissue and creates conditions for disease instead of growth.

"The procedure requires a sharp, disinfected knife. It is important to rinse it after each tuber to prevent the spread of possible diseases. The cut depth should be about 1.5 cm,” emphasized gardening specialist Pavel Korneev.

Sterility and Timing: Common Mistakes

Cutting already sprouted potatoes is ineffective. Perform notching when the tubers are still dormant or just beginning to sprout. After the cut, allow the wound to heal. A protective layer forms, shielding the flesh from soil pests. This is more important than any chemical treatment.

"This simple technique helps achieve a higher-quality harvest without additional fertilizers or chemicals. If you have never tried notching, this season is a great time to experiment,” noted practicing gardener Sergey Mikheev.

Remember that a garden is a living system. Whether you are planting lychnis or working with potatoes, respect the plant's biological rhythm. After cutting, the tubers should be kept warm until strong sprouts appear. Do not rush to bury them in cold soil.

Answers to Common Questions About Potatoes

Can potatoes be cut on the day of planting?

No. The cut surface must dry and form a protective layer over two to three days. A fresh wound is an open gateway for bacteria and fungi.

Should the cut be treated with ash?

This is a classic recommendation. Ash helps dry the cut and acts as an antiseptic. It is especially useful in влажная почва conditions.

Does the method work on small tubers?

notching is less effective on tubers smaller than a chicken egg. They already have limited nutrient reserves, and additional stress is unnecessary.