World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

The Natural Trick Gardeners Use to Stop Ants Without Chemicals

Gardening

Traditional marigolds no longer do the job. Ants ignore their scent and turn apple trees into thriving aphid farms. A solution has emerged from the world of wild plants-pennyroyal mint. Just three bushes of this plant create a zone of chemical "invisibility” around a tree. Insects lose their orientation and avoid the trunk. This is not magic, but a smart use of natural repellents without a drop of pesticides.

Apple tree
Photo: Own work by MikeyMoose, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Apple tree

Why Mint Outperforms Chemicals

Pennyroyal releases essential oils with a high concentration of pulegone. For ants, this scent acts as a stop signal. They stop carrying pests to tender shoots. No ants-no aphids. The system works autonomously, eliminating the need for constant spraying.

"Pennyroyal creates a hard barrier. Ants simply cannot cross the aromatic zone. It is pure organic protection that saves both your harvest and your time," explained organic farming expert Vladimir Trofimov in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

The plant forms a dense turf, while its bristly bracts act as a mechanical obstacle for small insects. Fruit trees receive double protection. It is best to plant pennyroyal along the edge of the tree circle to avoid competing with the tree for nutrients.

Planting Algorithm: From Seedlings to Soil

Start at the end of March. The seeds are tiny-do not bury them. Simply scatter them over moist soil. After two leaves appear, transplant the seedlings. Move them outdoors once the soil warms to +10°C. This step is crucial for survival.

"The most common mistake is planting too deep and in the shade. Mint needs sunlight to produce its protective oils. Water regularly, and the garden will defend itself," noted garden care specialist Pavel Korneev in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Keep a spacing of 50 cm between plants. Mint spreads quickly, closing gaps in your natural defense system. In dry summers, increase watering-aroma intensity depends directly on leaf hydration. A weak plant will not repel even the laziest pests.

Comparing Apple Tree Protection Methods

Method Effect
Insecticides Fast action but harmful to bees and accumulates in fruit
Pennyroyal Mint Continuous repellent barrier, eco-friendly
Sticky Bands Require frequent replacement and maintenance

The choice suits the smart, time-conscious gardener. Mint requires no digging or complex pruning. It works while you rest. Pest control becomes less of a battle and more of an elegant addition to your landscape.

"If ants are already established early in the season, mint will not drive them out, but it will prevent new colonies from settling. This is a strategy of prevention," emphasized agronomist Olga Semyonova in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can regular peppermint replace pennyroyal? No. Peppermint contains significantly less pulegone. It is great for tea but weak against insects.

Will mint become invasive? It is aggressive but manageable. Install a root barrier about 15 cm deep to control its spread.

How should soil be prepared near an apple tree? Avoid deep digging to protect the roots. Remove turf and add a small amount of compost to the planting area.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Putin Sets Agenda as Russian MPs Prepare for High-Stakes US Visit
World
Putin Sets Agenda as Russian MPs Prepare for High-Stakes US Visit
Uganda Army Chief Signals Readiness to Join War on Israel’s Side
Africa
Uganda Army Chief Signals Readiness to Join War on Israel’s Side
Iran Laughs at US, Threatens to Capture UAE and Bahrain Coastline
World
Iran Laughs at US, Threatens to Capture UAE and Bahrain Coastline
Popular
Iran Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier

Iranian forces claim to have launched a missile strike on the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln amid rising regional tensions.

Iran Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier
Iran Laughs at US, Threatens to Capture UAE and Bahrain Coastline
Iran Laughs at US, Threatens to Capture UAE and Bahrain Coastline
Russia’s Poseidon and Burevestnik Weapons Outclass Western Defense Systems
Mysterious Deaths Shake US Defense Sector as Space Race Intensifies
Russia's Ties with the West: Visa Bans and Zero Talks Until Sanctions Are Lifted Makar Gorshenin Russia Faces Challenges Meeting Too Many International Oil Orders Oleg Artyukov Loneliness Harms Health More Than Smoking 15 Cigarettes a Day Marina Lebedeva
Soviet UFO Phenomenon: The 1977 Petrozavodsk Light 'Medusa'
Turkey Distances Itself from Iran Conflict, Erdogan Criticizes Netanyahu’s Political Adventure
Former Soviet State Signals Readiness to Join US-Led Operation Against Iran
Former Soviet State Signals Readiness to Join US-Led Operation Against Iran
Last materials
Russia's Ties with the West: Visa Bans and Zero Talks Until Sanctions Are Lifted
The Natural Trick Gardeners Use to Stop Ants Without Chemicals
Trump Signals Chance for Ukraine Peace Deal as Talks Resume
From Cosmic Soup to Galaxies: New CERN Data Rewrites the Big Bang Story
Quiet Diplomacy: Russian Delegation Arrives in Washington to Test Diplomatic Waters
NATO Bottlenecked as Russia Deploys Bastion and Bal Missile Systems in the Baltic
UAE in Crosshairs: Iran Prepares Strong Response Over War Involvement
Baltic States Open Airspace to Ukrainian Drones for Strikes on Russian Ports
The Secret to Cracking-Free Garden Paths Using Textile Reinforcement
Russia Faces Challenges Meeting Too Many International Oil Orders
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.