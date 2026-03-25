From Bordeaux to Flute: How Glass Shape Changes Taste of Wine

Wine is a living product, and the way it раскрывается depends not only on the grape variety and aging, but also on how it is served.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A glass of wine

Thanks to research conducted in the mid-20th century by Austrian glassmaker Klaus Riedel, it became clear that the shape of the glass significantly affects the perception of a wine's taste and aroma. His findings revolutionized wine culture: specific glass shapes were developed for each type of wine.

The Ideal Shape: Why Form Matters

In general, a wine glass resembles a truncated cone with a wide bowl at the bottom that narrows toward the top. If you fill it one-quarter full and gently swirl it, the wine becomes oxygenated and releases its aromatic compounds. The narrowed rim traps these aromas inside the glass, allowing them to develop gradually.

The shape and size of the bowl also influence how the tongue perceives acidity, sweetness, and tannins, making glass selection an essential part of the tasting experience.

Material Matters: Clarity and Quality

Professionals recommend paying attention to the material as well. The thinner and more transparent the glass, the easier it is to evaluate the wine's color and structure.

A modern and eco-friendly option is crystal or lead-free crystal, which does not yellow over time or develop residue.

Main Types of Wine Glasses

Red Wine Glasses

The "Bordeaux” glass features a large but not overly wide bowl of around 600 ml, while the "Burgundy” glass holds 700-750 ml and is wider, allowing greater contact with oxygen. The Bordeaux glass typically has a taller stem than the Burgundy glass.

White and Rosé Wine Glasses

These glasses have a narrower and taller bowl compared to red wine glasses, with a capacity of about 360 ml. White and rosé wines are usually served chilled, and this shape helps maintain temperature and concentrate aromas. Oak-aged white wines can also раскрываются well in Burgundy-style glasses.

Sparkling Wine Glasses

Simple sparkling wines are often served in "flutes,” while those produced using the traditional method are better suited to glasses with a slightly wider bowl that narrows at the top. This shape enhances the complex nuances of aged champagne. A small indentation at the base improves the finesse and elegance of the bubbles.

Fortified and Dessert Wines

Standard white or red wine glasses can be used, but for tasting special varieties such as vintage ports or sherries, a small "tulip” glass is preferred, with a modest volume and a slightly narrowed top.

Essential Glassware for Home

A basic home collection should include a universal small-volume glass for white and sparkling wines, as well as a Burgundy glass for aged Chardonnay, delicate reds, and quality champagne.

Such sets are available from most manufacturers, and the choice of brand ultimately depends on budget.