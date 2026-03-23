World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Spring Care for Houseplants: How to Revive Indoor Plants After Winter

Gardening

Most indoor plants of various species emerge from dormancy in spring and begin active growth, while others recover after winter flowering. Some remain on the windowsill, while others move to a balcony, loggia, or even temporarily into a garden bed. In any case, timely post-winter care allows plants to regain strength and enter the new season in good condition.

Houseplants by the window
Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Наталья Полетаева, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Houseplants by the window

Plants such as aloe, balsam, zamioculcas, golden mustache, kalanchoe, pelargonium, jade plant, fuchsia, and schlumbergera can spend the summer outdoors. However, anthurium, dieffenbachia, maranta, monstera, orchid, streptocarpus, violet, ficus, and philodendron are better not transplanted into open ground.

Preparing for Spring Plant Care

You can care for all plants at once or work gradually, for example focusing on one room or one species at a time. Before starting, clear a workspace and cover it with film or newspapers. Decide in advance what procedures are needed. For repotting, prepare clean disinfected pots, soil, and drainage. For pruning, use clean scissors or pruning shears.

As daylight increases, gradually return plants to the windowsill if they were under grow lights. If sunlight is intense, provide temporary shading to avoid burns, especially for young or freshly pruned plants.

Pruning Indoor Plants

Inspect each plant carefully for damage, disease, or pests. Sanitary pruning can be done on almost all plants by removing dried shoots, leaves, or tips.

Formative pruning is suitable only for certain species. In spring, elongated and excess shoots are removed, and branches are shortened in plants such as tradescantia, scindapsus, hoya, rose, fuchsia, myrtle, hibiscus, camellia, azalea, and ficus.

Pinching is recommended for balsam, pelargonium, coleus, and crassula to promote bushier growth. Avoid excessive pruning of flowering plants, as it may reduce blooming.

Propagation of Indoor Plants

Healthy cuttings can be rooted to grow new plants. Each cutting should have several nodes. Rooting stimulants such as Epin-Extra, Kornevin, or Heteroauxin can speed up the process.

Many plants root easily in water, including coleus, pelargonium, ficus, and dieffenbachia. Others, such as myrtle or azalea, require more effort. Spring is also suitable for propagation by layering, leaves, division, or seeds.

Repotting Indoor Plants

Repotting is one of the most important spring procedures, but it should not be done unnecessarily. Plants that have outgrown their pots-indicated by roots emerging from drainage holes-should be repotted first.

Young fast-growing plants and those in poor-quality soil also benefit from repotting. Avoid disturbing flowering plants. In some cases, transshipment with the existing soil clump is preferable, as it reduces stress on roots.

Watering and Cleaning

It is useful to give plants a gentle shower or wipe leaves with a soft cloth. After watering, protect plants from drafts.

Increase watering gradually, using soft, room-temperature water. Typically, plants are watered every 3-7 days depending on species and conditions. Ensure the entire soil clump is moistened.

If heating is still on, increase spraying for plants that tolerate it. One or two times per month, combine watering with root feeding.

Feeding Indoor Plants

Fertilizing should begin only after plants show signs of active growth, such as new leaves or buds. Start with lower doses than recommended and increase gradually.

Proper feeding, along with light, watering, and pruning, helps plants recover from winter and supports healthy development throughout the growing season.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
US–Russia Tensions Grow: Washington Warns Moscow Against Interference
Asia
US–Russia Tensions Grow: Washington Warns Moscow Against Interference
US Faces Military Funding Crisis: Congress Blocks New War Spending Plans
World
US Faces Military Funding Crisis: Congress Blocks New War Spending Plans
T-72B3 vs Western Tanks: Russian Crew Praises Simplicity and Combat Efficiency
World
T-72B3 vs Western Tanks: Russian Crew Praises Simplicity and Combat Efficiency
Popular
Massive Drone Attack on Russia’s Leningrad Region: Over 60 UAVs Shot Down in 24 Hours

More than 60 drones were shot down over Russia’s Leningrad Region in less than a day as a sustained Ukrainian attack caused fires, infrastructure damage, and disruptions near key locations

Massive Drone Attack on Russia’s Leningrad Region: Over 60 UAVs Shot Down in 24 Hours
Gold Prices Plunge on COMEX: Sharp Drop Amid Inflation Fears
Gold Prices Plunge on COMEX: Sharp Drop Amid Inflation Fears
Gluten in Food: Symptoms of Intolerance and How to Choose Gluten-Free Products
Millet Porridge Benefits: Why This Gluten-Free Superfood Deserves a Place in Your Diet
US Elections 2028: Elite Power Struggles and the Future After Trump Said Gafurov Energy Standoff Deepens: Moscow Studies Ending Gas Exports to Europe Oleg Artyukov Gulf States Issue Ultimatum to Iran: Halt Attacks or Face War Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Trump Orders 5-Day Pause in Iran Strikes
Kremlin Silent After French Navy Detains Tanker Deyna in Mediterranean
Millet Porridge Benefits: Why This Gluten-Free Superfood Deserves a Place in Your Diet
Gluten in Food: Symptoms of Intolerance and How to Choose Gluten-Free Products
Massive Drone Attack on Russia’s Leningrad Region: Over 60 UAVs Shot Down in 24 Hours
Gold Prices Plunge on COMEX: Sharp Drop Amid Inflation Fears
Russian Official Becomes Father for the 33rd Time
T-72B3 vs Western Tanks: Russian Crew Praises Simplicity and Combat Efficiency
US Elections 2028: Elite Power Struggles and the Future After Trump
Chuck Norris Dies at 86: Hollywood Legend Beloved in Russia Passes Away
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.