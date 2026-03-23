Spring Care for Houseplants: How to Revive Indoor Plants After Winter

Most indoor plants of various species emerge from dormancy in spring and begin active growth, while others recover after winter flowering. Some remain on the windowsill, while others move to a balcony, loggia, or even temporarily into a garden bed. In any case, timely post-winter care allows plants to regain strength and enter the new season in good condition.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Наталья Полетаева, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Houseplants by the window

Plants such as aloe, balsam, zamioculcas, golden mustache, kalanchoe, pelargonium, jade plant, fuchsia, and schlumbergera can spend the summer outdoors. However, anthurium, dieffenbachia, maranta, monstera, orchid, streptocarpus, violet, ficus, and philodendron are better not transplanted into open ground.

Preparing for Spring Plant Care

You can care for all plants at once or work gradually, for example focusing on one room or one species at a time. Before starting, clear a workspace and cover it with film or newspapers. Decide in advance what procedures are needed. For repotting, prepare clean disinfected pots, soil, and drainage. For pruning, use clean scissors or pruning shears.

As daylight increases, gradually return plants to the windowsill if they were under grow lights. If sunlight is intense, provide temporary shading to avoid burns, especially for young or freshly pruned plants.

Pruning Indoor Plants

Inspect each plant carefully for damage, disease, or pests. Sanitary pruning can be done on almost all plants by removing dried shoots, leaves, or tips.

Formative pruning is suitable only for certain species. In spring, elongated and excess shoots are removed, and branches are shortened in plants such as tradescantia, scindapsus, hoya, rose, fuchsia, myrtle, hibiscus, camellia, azalea, and ficus.

Pinching is recommended for balsam, pelargonium, coleus, and crassula to promote bushier growth. Avoid excessive pruning of flowering plants, as it may reduce blooming.

Propagation of Indoor Plants

Healthy cuttings can be rooted to grow new plants. Each cutting should have several nodes. Rooting stimulants such as Epin-Extra, Kornevin, or Heteroauxin can speed up the process.

Many plants root easily in water, including coleus, pelargonium, ficus, and dieffenbachia. Others, such as myrtle or azalea, require more effort. Spring is also suitable for propagation by layering, leaves, division, or seeds.

Repotting Indoor Plants

Repotting is one of the most important spring procedures, but it should not be done unnecessarily. Plants that have outgrown their pots-indicated by roots emerging from drainage holes-should be repotted first.

Young fast-growing plants and those in poor-quality soil also benefit from repotting. Avoid disturbing flowering plants. In some cases, transshipment with the existing soil clump is preferable, as it reduces stress on roots.

Watering and Cleaning

It is useful to give plants a gentle shower or wipe leaves with a soft cloth. After watering, protect plants from drafts.

Increase watering gradually, using soft, room-temperature water. Typically, plants are watered every 3-7 days depending on species and conditions. Ensure the entire soil clump is moistened.

If heating is still on, increase spraying for plants that tolerate it. One or two times per month, combine watering with root feeding.

Feeding Indoor Plants

Fertilizing should begin only after plants show signs of active growth, such as new leaves or buds. Start with lower doses than recommended and increase gradually.

Proper feeding, along with light, watering, and pruning, helps plants recover from winter and supports healthy development throughout the growing season.