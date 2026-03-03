World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Creative Uses for Coffee Grounds: From Garden Fertilizer to Skincare

Gardening

Most people discard the coffee grounds left at the bottom of a cup or in a coffee machine, assuming they have no further use. However, these spent grounds still contain valuable nutrients and can be repurposed for gardening, pest control, and even personal care. By collecting, drying, and storing used coffee grounds, you can accumulate enough to experiment with multiple practical applications.

Using coffee grounds in gardening
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Using coffee grounds in gardening

Boosting Your Garden with Coffee Grounds

Used coffee grounds are an excellent organic fertilizer for both garden and houseplants. They help loosen soil, improve aeration, and provide nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium. The natural acidity of coffee grounds supports the growth of beneficial soil microbes and can stimulate the growth of vegetables and flowers.

Fertilizing Plants

To prepare a coffee-ground fertilizer, soak dried grounds in hot (not boiling) water for several hours. The resulting nutrient-rich liquid can be used to water plants like potatoes, carrots, beans, roses, azaleas, rhododendrons, and various berry bushes including blueberries, cranberries, and lingonberries. For indoor plants such as palms, violets, and asparagus, a few tablespoons of dry grounds sprinkled on the soil or diluted in water can improve leaf color and flowering. Avoid using this fertilizer on succulents or cacti, as they prefer neutral soil.

Repelling Pests Naturally

Coffee grounds can also help control common garden pests, including slugs, snails, ants, aphids, and garden bugs. To deter slugs, make a strong coffee-ground infusion-200 grams of dry grounds per half-liter of hot water-and spray over susceptible crops like cabbage. For ants, sprinkling dry grounds around nests creates an effective barrier without harming plants. However, use moderate amounts, as heavy layers can compact soil and inhibit water absorption.

Enhancing Soil Health

In addition to nutrients, coffee grounds attract earthworms, which naturally aerate the soil and improve moisture penetration. Mixed with mulch, straw, or shredded bark, coffee grounds protect topsoil from erosion, prevent excessive heat, and suppress weeds. Adding half a kilogram to a compost pile enriches it with nitrogen and accelerates decomposition, producing a high-quality organic fertilizer for garden use.

Growing Carrots Successfully

Carrots benefit particularly from coffee-ground fertilization. Sprinkle a small amount of dry grounds in planting rows before sowing seeds. The coffee aroma repels pests while enriching the soil, leading to fast germination, uniform root growth, and sweet, well-shaped carrots without deformation or worm damage. This method requires no chemical additives and ensures a healthy, flavorful harvest through winter.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation
World
Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Hotspots and Incidents
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk
Hotspots and Incidents
Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk
Popular
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order

As Washington bets on a swift triumph in the Persian Gulf, Moscow and Beijing rally a widening coalition that could turn a regional war into a strategic setback for the United States.

A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
Iran Showcases F-4 Phantom Jets to Strike US Bases
Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order Lyuba Lulko Russia Reacts to Aggression and Chaos USA and Israel Sow in the Middle East Alexander Shtorm Brent at $100, Gold at $6,000? Energy Shock After Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz Andrey Mihayloff
Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Last materials
Israeli-US Strike Hits Iran’s Leadership Council Office in Qom During Session
Creative Uses for Coffee Grounds: From Garden Fertilizer to Skincare
Melania Trump’s UN Speech Criticized for Omitting Iranian Tragedy
Historic Loss: What Really Happened to Three US F-15E Strike Eagles over Gulf?
Iran Vows to Open 'Gates of Hell' for US and Israel as Epic Fury Escalates
Freight Rates Surge and Insurance Hits 20% as Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Oil Market
S-350 Vityaz vs. PrSM: Moscow Has Old Tools to Stop America’s New Strike Weapon
Sea Ice at Russia’s Northern Tip Reaches Highest Level in Six Years
US Embassy Riyadh Attack Sparks Warning from Trump
Kremlin Signals Mediation Role as US Operation in Iran Complicates Ukraine Talks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.