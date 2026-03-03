Creative Uses for Coffee Grounds: From Garden Fertilizer to Skincare

Most people discard the coffee grounds left at the bottom of a cup or in a coffee machine, assuming they have no further use. However, these spent grounds still contain valuable nutrients and can be repurposed for gardening, pest control, and even personal care. By collecting, drying, and storing used coffee grounds, you can accumulate enough to experiment with multiple practical applications.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Using coffee grounds in gardening

Boosting Your Garden with Coffee Grounds

Used coffee grounds are an excellent organic fertilizer for both garden and houseplants. They help loosen soil, improve aeration, and provide nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium. The natural acidity of coffee grounds supports the growth of beneficial soil microbes and can stimulate the growth of vegetables and flowers.

Fertilizing Plants

To prepare a coffee-ground fertilizer, soak dried grounds in hot (not boiling) water for several hours. The resulting nutrient-rich liquid can be used to water plants like potatoes, carrots, beans, roses, azaleas, rhododendrons, and various berry bushes including blueberries, cranberries, and lingonberries. For indoor plants such as palms, violets, and asparagus, a few tablespoons of dry grounds sprinkled on the soil or diluted in water can improve leaf color and flowering. Avoid using this fertilizer on succulents or cacti, as they prefer neutral soil.

Repelling Pests Naturally

Coffee grounds can also help control common garden pests, including slugs, snails, ants, aphids, and garden bugs. To deter slugs, make a strong coffee-ground infusion-200 grams of dry grounds per half-liter of hot water-and spray over susceptible crops like cabbage. For ants, sprinkling dry grounds around nests creates an effective barrier without harming plants. However, use moderate amounts, as heavy layers can compact soil and inhibit water absorption.

Enhancing Soil Health

In addition to nutrients, coffee grounds attract earthworms, which naturally aerate the soil and improve moisture penetration. Mixed with mulch, straw, or shredded bark, coffee grounds protect topsoil from erosion, prevent excessive heat, and suppress weeds. Adding half a kilogram to a compost pile enriches it with nitrogen and accelerates decomposition, producing a high-quality organic fertilizer for garden use.

Growing Carrots Successfully

Carrots benefit particularly from coffee-ground fertilization. Sprinkle a small amount of dry grounds in planting rows before sowing seeds. The coffee aroma repels pests while enriching the soil, leading to fast germination, uniform root growth, and sweet, well-shaped carrots without deformation or worm damage. This method requires no chemical additives and ensures a healthy, flavorful harvest through winter.