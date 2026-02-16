Top Hanging Plants for Year-Round Color on Terraces and Patios

Compact plants with long, trailing stems have become a real hit for balconies, terraces, and country gardens. They look spectacular even in limited spaces, turning an ordinary windowsill into a miniature garden. Hanging pots highlight their beauty, allowing the stems to form picturesque cascades.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Беспалова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Hanging plants on the balcony

Vertical Gardening With Flowers and Foliage

Ampelous flowers and decorative-leaved plants are perfect for vertical gardening. They can enhance a house facade, add charm to a gazebo, conceal unsightly corners of the garden, or make a balcony vibrant and inviting. Growing them in pots and containers makes them especially suitable for urban environments.

Popular Ampelous Plants

Ampelous arrangements harmonize with furniture, decorative lanterns, and landscaping elements. With careful selection, they can bloom from spring to late autumn.

Bacopa: Delicate Flowering Waterfalls

Bacopa is one of the best plants for hanging pots. Its flexible stems are covered in small flowers, blooming nearly the entire season. The plant tolerates heat and rain but dislikes overly dry soil. Popular varieties include Lavina, Double Lavender, and Snowflake. Bacopa requires regular watering and protection from spider mites to thrive.

Begonia: Dramatic Cascades With Large Blooms

Hanging begonias are prized for bright, long-lasting flowers. Notable varieties include Pendula and Illumination F1, as well as double-flowered Belleconia. They prefer spots with diffused light, and soil should remain slightly moist without waterlogging.

Verbena: Vibrant Blooms With Minimal Care

Hybrid verbena boasts abundant flowers and easy maintenance. It tolerates drought, loves sunlight, and blooms from mid-summer to autumn. Deadheading spent flowers and occasional fertilization keep the plant tidy.

Dichondra: Silvery or Green Cascades

Dichondra stands out for its decorative foliage. Its stems can reach two meters, with tiny leaves creating a flowing waterfall effect. Popular forms include Silver Falls and Emerald Falls. It grows well in partial shade, though silvery varieties need more sunlight. Dichondra often serves as a background for flowering plants like petunias.

Lobelia: Lush Spheres for Balconies

Lobelia needs attention at the seedling stage. Mature plants enjoy warmth, ample light, and regular watering. In hot weather, shading prevents weakened blooms. With proper care, lobelia blooms from June to October. Popular varieties include Sapphire, Niagara, and Cascade.

Nasturtium and Ivy-Leaf Geranium: Reliable Choices

Nasturtium suits gardeners seeking bright cascades with minimal effort. It blooms until the first frosts, with varieties like Double Gleam and Milkmaid standing out. Ivy-leaf geranium is a classic for balcony gardening, flowering from spring through autumn, provided soil remains evenly moist.

Petunia: The Queen of Hanging Arrangements

Petunia remains the most popular choice for hanging pots. It blooms until frost and looks spectacular in cascades. For lush growth, petunias need watering, fertilization, and removal of spent blooms. Recommended hybrids include Opera Supreme F1, Shock Wave, and Night Sky.

Frequently Asked Questions About Hanging Plants

Which ampelous plants are best for beginners? Ivy-leaf geranium, lobularia, and nasturtium are the easiest, as they tolerate minor care mistakes.

What to choose for a sunny balcony: petunia or bacopa? Both perform well in bright sun, but petunias need more fertilization, while bacopa is especially sensitive to dry soil.