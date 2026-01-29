World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
What to Sow in February: A Complete Guide for a Strong Harvest

Gardening

For gardeners and summer residents, February is not a pause between seasons but a full-scale start to the year's work, as early sowing now determines the quality of the harvest and the beauty of the garden months later.

Seedlings on a window
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
Seedlings on a window

Why February Is Considered a Key Month

Many vegetable and flower crops have a long growing season and simply fail to reach their full potential if sown too late. Seedlings started in February develop slowly but evenly, forming a strong root system that allows plants to adapt more easily when transplanted outdoors in May.

An early start also helps distribute the workload more evenly. It prevents the overcrowding of windowsills and shelves in March, when mass sowing often leads to mistakes with lighting and temperature and causes seedlings to stretch and weaken.

"February sowing gives plants time to build a strong root system before active spring growth begins,” says home gardening specialist and Pravda.ru columnist Pavel Sidorov.

What to Sow in Early February

During the first weeks of the month, gardeners should focus on crops that require the longest development period and grow best through seedlings.

Strawberries, including remontant and large-fruited varieties, germinate slowly but form robust bushes by May. Under favorable conditions, these plants can produce their first berries as early as summer.

Petunias should be sown on the soil surface, as their seeds need light to germinate. With proper care, seedlings grow quickly and are ready for flower beds, hanging baskets, and balcony containers by late spring.

Leeks and bulb onions grown from seed also require extended development. February sowing allows them to form well-developed bulbs by planting time.

Celery is among the slowest-growing crops. An early start helps both root and stalk varieties gain mass and strength before transplanting, especially when advanced seedling techniques are used.

What to Sow in the Second Half of February

In the latter half of the month, attention shifts to heat-loving vegetables, particularly those intended for greenhouses and protected soil.

Late eggplant varieties need 120 to 140 days to begin fruiting, and delayed sowing often prevents a full harvest.

Tall, late-ripening tomato varieties form transplant-ready seedlings in about two months. February sowing produces strong plants that handle relocation with minimal stress.

Sweet and hot peppers for greenhouses are sown early in the month, while varieties for open ground are better planted closer to the end of February, taking regional climate conditions into account.

Herbs such as basil, rosemary, and thyme have dense seed coats. Pre-soaking significantly improves germination and speeds up sprouting.

"The longer a crop develops before planting, the more important stable conditions become-temperature and light fluctuations in February are especially critical,” notes environmental engineer and Pravda.ru columnist Oleg Nikitin.

Early sowing allows seedlings to grow at a comfortable pace and better tolerate transplanting, while late sowing saves space but often leads to weaker plants and lower yields. February planting offers clear advantages, though it requires additional lighting and attentive care, according to IA SM. News.

