Fig: The World’s Oldest Cultivated Plant and Its Modern Health Benefits

In ancient times, the fig was known as a divine tree. Many early civilizations treated it with deep reverence, and modern dietitians still value it for its nutritional properties.

Photo: unsplash.com by mali bou is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Fig fruit

How and When Humans Began Growing Figs

The fig, also known as the fig tree, common fig, or wine berry, is considered the oldest plant domesticated by humans. In 2006, Israeli archaeologists discovered fig remains near an early Stone Age settlement in the Jordan River Valley. The fruits were dated to approximately 11,200-11,400 years ago.

These figs belonged to a variety that cannot reproduce without human intervention. This finding proved that fig trees were domesticated in the Middle East earlier than cereal crops.

Even before these archaeological discoveries, cultural evidence pointed to humanity's ancient relationship with the fig. Fig trees appear in early myths of Egyptian, Greek, and Assyrian civilizations. The fig tree is also repeatedly mentioned in biblical texts: Adam and Eve covered their nakedness with fig leaves after eating from the Tree of Knowledge and attempted to hide among the trees of Eden.

Fig cultivation began in Ancient Mesopotamia. From there, the plant gradually spread to Egypt, Syria, and Phoenicia. In Ancient Greece, figs were cultivated as early as the 9th century BCE and reached Rome roughly a century later.

Historical accounts suggest that Cleopatra held a particular fondness for figs. The Egyptian queen believed fig fruits were the key to lasting youth and beauty.

How Fig Trees Grow

Wild fig trees typically grow in dry, sunny locations. They prefer deep soil but can also thrive in rocky terrain. The plant tolerates seasonal drought well, making the climate of the Middle East and the Mediterranean especially suitable.

Under favorable conditions, mature fig trees can grow into large, dense, and shady trees. They possess an aggressive root system, which makes them unsuitable for urban environments. In the wild, however, this trait allows fig trees to take root in the most inhospitable locations.

Where Figs Grow in Russia

In Russia, fig trees grow in southern regions such as the Krasnodar Territory, Dagestan, and Crimea. These areas produce substantial harvests each year, reaching up to 20 tons per hectare.

With proper soil selection and care, figs can also be grown in central Russia. On private plots, fig trees are often kept in containers and moved indoors during cold weather and winter months.

Although figs are commonly called fruits, the term is agricultural rather than botanical. Figs are sometimes referred to as wine berries because ripe fruits ferment quickly. Botanically, however, a fig is neither a berry nor a fruit but a multiple fruit structure.

Due to the unusual pollination process, some vegans avoid figs. While fig fruits are plant-based, the tree absorbs the pollinating wasps during fruit development. Strict vegans who avoid any involvement of animal life therefore choose not to consume figs.

Health Benefits and Potential Risks

The health benefits of figs have been confirmed by numerous studies. The sweet fruits contain large amounts of dietary fiber, which supports proper digestive function. Figs also benefit heart health due to their high potassium content, a mineral that influences blood pressure regulation.

Dried figs contain higher levels of iron and can help increase hemoglobin levels. Iron deficiency leads to anemia, a condition most commonly affecting women between the ages of 15 and 50. Because iron deficiency can cause serious health issues, figs are especially beneficial for women of all ages.

Children can begin eating figs at around ten months of age. Thanks to their vitamin content, figs support healthy growth and development and are particularly beneficial for children with sensitive digestive systems.

People with diabetes should consume figs with caution, as the fruits contain high levels of natural sugars. Fresh figs have a glycemic index of 35 and a glycemic load of 6.7, which are considered low. Dried figs show higher values, with a glycemic index of 50 and a glycemic load of 28.9.

The primary contraindication for fig consumption is an allergic reaction.

Figs are considered relatively low in calories. One hundred grams of fresh figs, roughly two fruits, contain about 60 kilocalories.

Dried figs are more calorie-dense. One hundred grams contain approximately 257 kilocalories, while the concentration of nutrients is several times higher than in fresh fruit.

How to Eat and Store Figs Properly

Fig skin is edible, so fresh figs can be eaten whole after thorough washing. Those who dislike the texture of the skin can cut the fruit in half and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. Some fig varieties have thicker skins, which can be peeled with a knife.

Fresh figs have a sweet, honey-like flavor, and the small seeds inside are easy to chew.

Dried figs are typically eaten whole. They can be soaked briefly to soften the texture. Their flavor is sweeter than fresh figs but not overly sugary.

Proper storage is essential. At room temperature, fresh figs spoil quickly within one or two days. When stored unwashed in small portions in the refrigerator, figs can last more than two weeks.

Fig trees bear fruit from mid-summer through mid-autumn. A ripe fig should feel firm, with the skin slightly yielding under gentle pressure. If the fruit feels too soft, it has likely begun to spoil.

Shops most commonly sell two varieties of figs: green and purple. Green figs have thinner skin and a sweeter taste but spoil faster and should be eaten soon after purchase. Purple figs have denser flesh and are well suited for making preserves.