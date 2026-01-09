Winter Care for ZZ Plant: Safe Homemade Fertilizers for New Growth

Even the hardiest houseplants face low light and limited nutrients in mid-winter, and Zamioculcas is no exception. Its dense leaves and strong roots require support to continue producing new shoots by mid-January. Simple home remedies can compensate for seasonal conditions and maintain the "dollar tree" without expensive fertilizers.
Zamioculcas is known for its resilience, but in winter, it operates at the edge of its resources: dry air, short days, and infrequent watering slow growth. Supplementary nutrition during this period stabilizes metabolic processes and stimulates new shoots.
Winter fertilizers should be mild and carefully dosed. Strong fertilizers can damage roots, which grow more slowly in the cold season. For this reason, home remedies are often the safest option, providing gentle support without the risk of overfeeding.
Simple solutions can activate the root system and provide soft nutrition. The most effective include folic acid, succinic acid, sugar syrup, and wood ash.
Combined, these remedies strengthen the plant and support new shoots even in winter, according to Pro Gorod.
Folic acid: Dissolve 2-3 tablets in 1 liter of warm water. Slightly moisten the soil and water the plant. Use once a month.
Succinic acid: Dissolve 1 tablet in 1 liter of water. Water at the root and optionally spray leaves. Repeat every 3-4 weeks.
Sugar syrup: Dissolve 1 tsp sugar in 1 liter of water. Apply to slightly moist soil once in mid-January.
Wood ash: Steep 2 tbsp ash in 1 liter of hot water for 24 hours. Strain and water the plant, or sprinkle dry ash on the top layer of soil.
This schedule gradually nourishes the plant without overload. Careful dosing is crucial in winter.
Can fertilizers be applied more often?
No, winter feedings should be infrequent and mild.
Is spraying effective?
Yes, but only with gentle solutions at warm indoor temperatures.
What if leaves turn yellow?
Check watering — overwatering is the most common cause.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A Russian military appeals court has upheld the 21-year prison sentence of former Belgorod regional official Victoria Shinkaruk, convicted of multiple terrorism-related offenses