Kitchen Sponges Can Harbor Dangerous Bacteria

How Your Kitchen Sponge Could Make You Sick
Ordinary kitchen sponges can become a breeding ground for bacteria, according to Maria Zolotareva, a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Associate Professor at the Department of Biotechnology and Industrial Pharmacy. The porous structure, constant moisture, and presence of organic residues make sponges ideal for microbial growth.

Common Bacteria Found in Sponges

Experts have found that kitchen sponges often host bacteria from genera such as Acinetobacter, Moraxella, and Chryseobacterium, which can cause infections in individuals with weakened immune systems. Particularly concerning are coliform bacteria and Enterococcaceae, indicators of fecal contamination that can lead to gastrointestinal illnesses.

Rinsing sponges with hot water and soap or soaking them in baking soda only partially removes surface microbes. Bacteria deep inside the sponge remain viable, making complete sanitation difficult.

Zolotareva advises squeezing sponges thoroughly after each use, storing them in a dry place, and replacing them at least once a week to reduce the risk of bacterial infection. Regular maintenance is crucial to prevent sponges from becoming a hidden health hazard in the kitchen.

