Every autumn, gardeners face the same dilemma — what to do with piles of fallen leaves. Most people rush to burn or dispose of them, unaware that beneath their feet lies a free base for valuable organic fertilizer.
If you mix leaves with a few inexpensive additives, by spring you’ll have a loose, nutrient-rich compost rivaling traditional humus — at a cost of less than 30 rubles per square meter.
Autumn leaves aren’t waste — they’re a natural material rich in organic compounds. During decomposition, they release humic acids, nitrogen, and trace minerals that improve soil structure and water retention.
However, pure leaves decompose slowly and can acidify the soil. To accelerate fermentation and balance the mix, gardeners use four inexpensive components.
|Component
|Proportion
|Main Function
|Dolomite flour
|50%
|Reduces acidity and neutralizes humic acids
|Mustard cake
|30%
|Provides protein and nitrogen, activates microflora, repels pests
|Wood ash
|15%
|Enriches soil with potassium, calcium, and phosphorus
|Potassium sulfate
|5%
|Strengthens plants and improves yield
This balanced blend is universal — suitable for vegetable beds, trees, and shrubs alike.
If autumn is dry, water every 10–12 days. Keep the mixture moist to maintain microbial activity.
The secret lies in creating a layered structure: leaves provide carbon, while the nutrient mix adds nitrogen and minerals. Together, they foster bacteria and earthworm activity.
Over winter, this organic matter transforms into a dark, crumbly compost enriched with potassium, calcium, and trace elements — ready for spring planting.
|Area
|Recommended Dosage
|Effect
|Fruit trees
|2–3 tbsp per sq.m. around the trunk
|Improves winter hardiness
|Vegetable beds
|3 tbsp per sq.m.
|Increases yield and flavor
|Shrubs and berries
|2 tbsp per sq.m.
|Promotes growth and berry formation
|Flower beds
|1.5 tbsp
|Enhances blooming
For young seedlings, reduce the dose to 2 tbsp. Exclude dolomite flour on alkaline soils to maintain pH balance.
|Mistake
|Consequence
|Alternative
|Adding too much potassium sulfate
|Soil salinization, death of microorganisms
|Keep within 5% and apply once per season
|Using leaves from diseased trees
|Spread of fungi and pests
|Use only clean, dry leaves
|Skipping moisture
|Fermentation halts
|Water regularly or cover with plastic film
|Parameter
|Leaf-Based Mix
|Manure / Humus
|Odor
|Odorless
|Strong ammonia smell
|Weed risk
|Minimal
|High — often contains seeds
|Dosage control
|Precise and balanced
|Difficult to measure nitrogen levels
|Suitable for
|All plant types
|Not all crops
Moreover, this fertilizer is safe for children and pets and does not contaminate groundwater.
Can I replace dolomite flour with lime?
No. Lime can burn roots and disturb pH balance. Dolomite flour acts gently.
How to know when the compost is ready?
It becomes crumbly, uniform, and smells like damp earth.
Can I use it for indoor plants?
Yes, but use 1 tablespoon per liter of soil, without dolomite flour.
Can oak or walnut leaves be used?
Yes, but in small amounts — they contain tannins that slow decomposition.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
France rejoices as Belgium’s costly F-35 purchase turns into a political and military embarrassment, triggering protests, budget outrage, and renewed questions about NATO’s unity and Europe’s defense independence