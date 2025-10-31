World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Autumn Care for Currants: How to Feed Bushes Right for Next Year’s Harvest

Gardening

Autumn care for currant bushes proves a decisive step for next year’s yield. When the bush ends its season it needs nourishment to recover and to form buds, not growth stimulants. Choosing the right fertilizers and applying them at the proper time makes all the difference — done wrong, the effort goes to waste.

Black currant
Photo: public-domain-image.com by Paolo Neo, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Black currant

Why you must avoid phosphorus and potassium in late autumn

Many gardeners habitually add phosphorus and potassium under currants in autumn. Specialists warn that applying those nutrients after September offers little benefit: the bush has already begun to dormancy and cannot absorb them. The chemicals simply leach from the soil instead of helping the plant.

Until September you can alternate nitrogen feeds with superphosphate. From October onward, however, switch to gentle, natural preparations that feed roots slowly throughout winter.

Best late-autumn feeds for currants

Once the leaves fall and the ground remains unfrozen, organic fertilizers deliver the greatest effect. Experienced gardeners recommend burying compost or well-rotted humus under the bushes at this time. These materials won’t burn roots; they improve soil structure and build a reserve of nutrients for spring.

Work in stages — October, November and even December — as long as the soil is not frozen. Add small amounts each time and distribute them evenly around the root zone.

Manure and poultry droppings — powerful but precise nutrition

Fresh cow manure and chicken manure remain excellent organic options: natural concentrates of micro- and macronutrients that noticeably strengthen the bush. Apply manure in several instalments, lightly covering it with soil, and repeat the treatment after about a month.

Place fertilizer along the perimeter of the bush without touching the roots. Remember that pure chicken manure is very concentrated: if you lay it close to the stem you risk root burn. Step back 20–30 cm from the base and cover the material with a thin soil layer.

Comparison of common organic feeds

Feed Composition and Benefits When to Apply How to Use
Compost Improves soil structure; supplies nitrogen and humus October–November Bury in a 5–7 cm layer around the bush
Well-rotted humus Rich in nitrogen and potassium; boosts spring shoot growth October Mix with soil when backfilling
Cow manure Contains calcium, nitrogen, phosphorus October–December Scatter, cover with soil; apply in several rounds
Chicken manure Highly concentrated source of nitrogen Only diluted Place at the edge of the root zone, bury and cover

How to bury fertilizers correctly

Clear weeds and fallen leaves from around the bush. Dig a shallow trench along the root-circle perimeter, 10–15 cm deep. Evenly distribute the chosen organic feed and backfill the trench, gently tamping the soil.

After applying organic matter, water the bush with warm water to kick-start decomposition. This method lets nutrients seep progressively toward the roots so the plant receives them as it awakens in spring.

Common mistakes, consequences and alternatives

  • Mistake: applying mineral fertilizers late in autumn. Consequence: useless loss and leaching. Alternative: use organic matter — compost, humus, manure.
  • Mistake: placing fresh manure or poultry droppings at the stem. Consequence: root burn and plant loss. Alternative: spread 20–30 cm from the base and cover with soil.
  • Mistake: a single application in October. Consequence: nutrient shortage in spring. Alternative: apply in stages — October, November, December.
“Feed your currant bushes with gentle organic matter before the ground freezes so roots absorb nourishment slowly and the plant wakes strong in spring.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
The Truth About Red Tea: Benefits, Best Types, and How to Brew It for Slimming
Recipes & Food
The Truth About Red Tea: Benefits, Best Types, and How to Brew It for Slimming
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Visitor Might Be Using the Sun for Gravitational Maneuver
Mysteries
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Visitor Might Be Using the Sun for Gravitational Maneuver
Popular
Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the United States could fully replace Russia in the Chinese oil and gas market, but experts warn that logistics, pricing, and political realities make such a shift nearly impossible

Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China
Russian Forces Announce Temporary Halt in Select Areas Amid Media Access Initiative
Russian Forces Announce Temporary Halt in Select Areas Amid Media Access Initiative
Pentagon Pulls Elite Airborne Brigade from Romania as Europe Faces Force Cuts
NASA’s Greatest Challenge on the Moon: Keeping Astronauts on Their Feet
Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program Lyuba Lulko 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Visitor Might Be Using the Sun for Gravitational Maneuver Andrey Mihayloff Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China Oleg Artyukov
Mystery Object 3I/Atlas Rekindles Debate Over Alien Technology in Deep Space
Trump and Xi Hold First Meeting in Six Years, Fail to Reach Breakthrough Deals
Sanctions and Sovereignty: How Washington’s Economic War Undermines International Law
Sanctions and Sovereignty: How Washington’s Economic War Undermines International Law
Last materials
Autumn Care for Currants: How to Feed Bushes Right for Next Year’s Harvest
Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program
India’s IOC Buys Five Cargoes of Russian Oil Despite U.S. Sanctions Pressure
Son Confesses to Beheading His Mother in Yekaterinburg Park
Rubio vs. Lavrov: The Phone Call That Changed Trump’s Policy on Russia and Ukraine
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Visitor Might Be Using the Sun for Gravitational Maneuver
Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China
Sanctions and Sovereignty: How Washington’s Economic War Undermines International Law
Mystery Object 3I/Atlas Rekindles Debate Over Alien Technology in Deep Space
Pamela Anderson’s $38 Rose-Petal Pickles Leave Russian Blogger Unimpressed
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.