Onion Skins: The Kitchen Waste That Heals Gardens, Cleans Homes and Beautifies Hair

Onion skins — something most of us toss without a second thought — are actually a household treasure valued by gardeners, cosmetologists and even vets for their disinfecting, strengthening and restoring properties.

Why you should keep onion skins

The true value of onion skins lies in their chemistry. They contain phytoncides, essential oils, calcium, potassium, iron, vitamins A, C and E, and a powerful antioxidant called quercetin. Quercetin gives the skins their deep color and helps both plants and people resist viruses, fungi and bacteria. Onion skins are safe, cheap and fully biodegradable, which makes them ideal for eco-friendly households.

Three practical uses for onion skins

1. Natural fertilizer and plant tonic

Gardeners have long known that onion-skin infusions speed up growth, strengthen roots and help repel pests. Make a simple decoction to feed beds and flower borders.

How to prepare the infusion:

Put two handfuls of dry onion skins into a container. Pour two liters of boiling water over them. Let the mixture steep for 24 hours in a dark place, then strain. Use the liquid for watering or foliar spraying.

This tonic helps control aphids, spider mites and caterpillars, and protects tomatoes, cucumbers, roses and violets from fungal disease. Adding a little wood ash or stinging nettle infusion increases the effect.

2. Household cleaner and natural disinfectant

Onion-skin broth works as a gentle antiseptic that neutralizes odors and cuts grease. It keeps cleaning chemical-free and eco-friendly.

Universal cleaning solution recipe:

50 g onion skins per 1 liter of water;

bring to a boil, simmer 10 minutes;

cool, strain and pour into a spray bottle.

Use it to wipe kitchen surfaces, wash floors and disinfect trash bins. The decoction is mild enough for hand washing after gardening and does not dry the skin, according to pharmacist Anna Petrova.

3. Natural dye and hair tonic

Onion skins dye fabrics, Easter eggs and hair. Color varies by onion type: yellow skins give warm amber tones, red onion skins create richer copper-brown shades. As a hair rinse, the infusion adds shine, strengthens roots and reduces shedding.

How to use for hair:

Boil about three handfuls of skins in one liter of water for 20–30 minutes. Cool and strain the liquid. Apply to the hair, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse.

Regular use brightens hair and can be enhanced by adding chamomile or burdock root to the brew.

How to collect and store onion skins (step-by-step)

Collect skins gradually and store them dry in paper bags or cloth sacks.

Do not wash them before storage — moisture can cause mold.

Before use, rinse quickly with hot water and dry if needed.

Prepare the garden infusion weekly to avoid fermentation.

Keep home decoctions fresh — they last up to three days in the refrigerator.

Common mistakes and safer alternatives

Mistake: Storing skins damp. Consequence: Mold growth. Alternative: Dry and store in paper.

Mistake: Leaving infusion too long. Consequence: Fermentation and unpleasant odor. Alternative: Make fresh brew weekly.

Mistake: Applying undiluted infusion to plants. Consequence: Leaf burn. Alternative: Dilute or use as a gentle foliar spray.

Final tip

Onion skins are a zero-cost, environmentally friendly resource that helps keep gardens healthy, homes clean and hair glossy. Instead of throwing them away, collect and reuse — nature rewards frugality with better plants, cleaner surfaces and naturally stronger hair.