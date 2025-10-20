World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Autumn Mulching: How to Protect and Enrich Your Garden Before Winter

Gardening

Autumn mulching is not just a seasonal chore — it’s a smart way to prepare your garden for winter while saving time and effort for the next growing season. It improves soil structure, locks in moisture, and protects plant roots from frost.

Autumn mulching
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Autumn mulching

“Mulching in autumn means your garden wakes up healthier in spring,” note experienced gardeners.

Benefits of Autumn Mulching

Weed Protection: Many weeds start their growth cycle long before they’re visible. Seeds such as deadnettle germinate in autumn, quickly absorbing nutrients. Mulch blocks sunlight and prevents unwanted sprouting.

Moisture Retention: Mulch helps soil retain moisture by reducing evaporation — essential during cool, dry autumn nights. This is especially important in regions with unpredictable rainfall.

Temperature Regulation: Acting as an insulating layer, mulch shields roots from frost and sudden temperature drops, which can otherwise damage sensitive plants.

Soil Enrichment: Organic mulch (like straw, pine needles, or leaves) gradually decomposes, enriching the soil with nutrients and increasing humus content.

Types of Mulch

  • Organic Mulch: Fallen leaves, sawdust, pine needles, or straw — great for enriching soil but requires periodic renewal.
  • Inorganic Mulch: Pebbles, rubber, or landscape fabric — long-lasting and effective against weeds.
  • Living Mulch: Low-growing plants forming dense mats that protect soil from erosion and suppress weeds.

How to Apply Mulch Properly

Remove Weeds: Always clear the area before laying mulch to avoid spreading them.

Layer Thickness: Apply about 7.5 cm (3 inches) of mulch — thick enough to protect but still breathable for roots.

Use Mowed Grass Carefully: Only use untreated grass clippings. Avoid overly thick layers that can block airflow and cause rot.

Best Mulching Materials for Autumn

  • Straw and Hay: Excellent moisture retention and weed control — ideal for vegetable gardens.
  • Fallen Leaves: Slowly decompose, enriching the soil organically.
  • Pine Needles: Great for acid-loving plants like conifers and berry bushes.
  • Gravel or Stones: Perfect for decorative landscapes where weeds are less of a concern.

Three Interesting Facts About Mulching

1. Mulching can reduce water needs by up to 50% during summer.

2. Straw mulch can help balance soil pH naturally.

3. Bark mulch repels certain pests, such as ants and slugs.

By following these simple steps, you’ll create a healthy, protected soil foundation that ensures strong, vibrant plant growth next spring.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Can Putin Fly to Budapest Safely?
World
Can Putin Fly to Budapest Safely?
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
World
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
Popular
Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Close to Ending the War as Trump Refuses Tomahawk Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the conflict in Ukraine could soon reach its end, following a White House meeting where Donald Trump declined to supply Tomahawk missiles but offered mutual security guarantees for both Kyiv and Moscow

Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Close to Ending the War as Trump Refuses Tomahawk Missiles
Trump Warns After Call with Putin Zelensky: 'Ukraine Will Freeze and Be Destroyed'
Trump Warns After Call with Putin Zelensky: 'Ukraine Will Freeze and Be Destroyed'
Moscow Reveals Expectations for Upcoming Putin and Trump Summit in Budapest
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
Europe’s Fear of Washington: How the Nord Stream Case Became a Diplomatic Cover-Up Lyuba Lulko Disturbing Confessions: Russian Maniac Details Collection of Mummified Girls and Cemetery Obsession Andrey Mihayloff Epstein Issues…Political & Media Colluders Still Concealing Sex Abuse Guy Somerset
Russia Condemns U.S. Strikes Near Venezuela After Trump’s Anti-Drug Offensive
Zelensky’s Failed Washington Visit: Bad Timing and High Expectations
Disturbing Confessions: Russian Maniac Details Collection of Mummified Girls and Cemetery Obsession
Disturbing Confessions: Russian Maniac Details Collection of Mummified Girls and Cemetery Obsession
Last materials
Lavrov and Rubio Expected to Meet Ahead of Putin–Trump Summit in Budapest
Disturbing Confessions: Russian Maniac Details Collection of Mummified Girls and Cemetery Obsession
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
Moscow: Alaska Summit Set Framework for Ukraine Peace Talks With Washington
Trump Warns After Call with Putin Zelensky: 'Ukraine Will Freeze and Be Destroyed'
Russia Condemns U.S. Strikes Near Venezuela After Trump’s Anti-Drug Offensive
Moscow Reveals Expectations for Upcoming Putin and Trump Summit in Budapest
Zelensky’s Failed Washington Visit: Bad Timing and High Expectations
Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Close to Ending the War as Trump Refuses Tomahawk Missiles
Trump Crushes, Breaks and Tramples on Zelensky's War Strategy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.