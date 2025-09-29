Laundry Hack: Salt for Color Protection and Odor Removal

Washing clothes has long ceased to be a tiresome chore. With modern washing machines, all it takes is selecting a program and pressing a button. Yet even advanced machines can struggle with stubborn stains, odors, or fading fabrics. A simple home solution? Adding ordinary salt during washing. This economical trick helps keep your favorite items in perfect condition.
Many people rely solely on detergent or capsules. Adding salt to the detergent compartment boosts cleaning power, helps remove stains, preserves colors, and protects fibers from wear. When used moderately, salt is safe for washing machines.
"Salt enhances detergent efficiency, improves clothing cleanliness, and helps eliminate odors," explains El Economista. The secret lies in salt crystals binding dye to the fabric, preventing color loss. Additionally, salt has a mild antiseptic effect, neutralizing odor-causing bacteria and keeping clothes fresher for longer.
|Additive
|Effect
|Usage Tips
|Salt
|Preserves color, boosts detergent, removes odors
|Add to detergent compartment or rub on stains
|White Vinegar
|Softens fabric, removes detergent residue, prevents limescale
|Best for towels and bedding
|Baking Soda
|Removes tough stains, neutralizes odors
|Great for sportswear
|Lemon
|Whitens fabrics, freshens laundry
|Suitable for cotton and linen
This trick is especially useful for brightly colored clothes and odor-prone items, like sportswear.
Salt can be combined with other laundry boosters for extra effect. For example, salt plus vinegar works well for towels, keeping them soft and fresh longer. Salt with baking soda helps remove sweat odors from sports clothes. Always combine additives sequentially rather than all at once.
|Pros
|Cons
|Cheap and accessible
|Cannot be used too frequently
|Preserves fabric color
|Not suitable for delicate fabrics
|Neutralizes odors
|Requires careful dosing
|Extends clothing lifespan
|Does not fully remove tough grease stains
|Gentle on washing machines if used moderately
|Excessive amounts may leave residue
Which salt is best for laundry? Table salt without additives works best. Avoid iodized salt as it may leave marks.
Is it expensive? Very inexpensive — one tablespoon costs just a few cents, comparable to high-end laundry softeners.
Salt or baking soda? Baking soda is better for tough stains and odors, while salt excels at color retention and preventing fading.
