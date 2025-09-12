World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
7 Plants You Should Avoid Planting in Autumn to Protect Your Garden

Gardening

Autumn is often seen as the ideal time for gardening. Cooler air, frequent rains, and soft soil make it easier to plant and allow roots to establish before winter. However, not all plants adapt well to autumn planting. Some species lack enough time to develop strong roots, leaving them vulnerable to frost and winter stress.

Autumn planting
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Autumn planting

Why Timing Matters

If you must plant in autumn, it’s best to do so early in the season. The more time roots have to settle, the better the plant’s chance of survival. Regular watering is also essential, as dry soil can weaken plants before the cold sets in. Proper preparation ensures healthier growth once spring arrives.

Plants You Should Avoid Planting in Autumn

  • Broadleaf evergreens – Boxwood, rhododendrons, and holly lose moisture through their leaves in winter and risk damage if planted late in the season.
  • Summer-blooming bulbs – Cannas, dahlias, caladiums, and colocasias prefer warm conditions and won’t establish strong roots in cold soil.
  • Hardy hibiscus – Although frost-resistant, hibiscus needs warm soil to develop roots. Late planting puts it at risk, especially in colder regions.
  • Lavender – Requires about eight weeks to root before frost. Excess autumn moisture makes it prone to disease, making spring planting safer.
  • Heat-loving vegetables – Peppers, beans, zucchini, and eggplants won’t mature before frost. In autumn, stick to leafy greens like spinach, arugula, or lettuce.
  • Bigleaf hydrangea – While most hydrangeas are hardy, bigleaf varieties are easily damaged by frost. Spring planting gives them more time to strengthen.
  • Butterfly bush – These shrubs thrive once rooted but struggle with autumn’s wet, cold conditions. In northern regions, it’s best to plant in spring.

Tips for Successful Autumn Planting

  • Plant early in autumn to give roots time to establish.
  • Keep soil consistently moist, even on sunny days.
  • Match plants to their natural cold resistance and root strength.
  • Always consider your climate zone and expected frost dates.

By carefully choosing which plants to grow in autumn, you can protect your garden from winter damage and ensure it flourishes with healthy, vibrant growth in spring.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
