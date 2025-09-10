World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Over time, every blanket accumulates dust, sweat, and odors. Improper washing or storage can lead to mold and a musty smell. However, following a few simple rules can keep your blanket fresh, clean, and cozy for years.

Large white blanket
Photo: Designed be Freepik by rawpixel-com, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Large white blanket

Washing Blankets Properly

  • Check the care label: some blankets require hand washing or dry cleaning only.
  • If using a washing machine, choose a gentle cycle and a mild detergent without strong fragrances.
  • To prevent the filling from clumping, add tennis balls or special dryer balls to the drum. These help distribute down or synthetic fibers evenly.
  • Double rinse to ensure all detergent residues are removed.

Drying Without Mistakes

Drying is a crucial step. A damp blanket is a direct path to odor and mold.

  • Dry blankets outdoors or in a well-ventilated room.
  • Down and synthetic blankets should be dried horizontally, turning occasionally.
  • Do not store the blanket immediately after washing — ensure it is completely dry.

Storing Blankets Without Odors

  • Use cotton covers or fabric bags: they allow air circulation and protect against dust.
  • Avoid plastic bags, which trap moisture and cause mustiness.
  • Add a sachet of lavender, dried herbs, or a scented pouch to prevent unpleasant odors and give the blanket a light fragrance.
  • Store blankets in a dry closet or on a high shelf where humidity is minimal.

