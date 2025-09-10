Expert Guide to Washing and Storing Blankets Without Odors

Over time, every blanket accumulates dust, sweat, and odors. Improper washing or storage can lead to mold and a musty smell. However, following a few simple rules can keep your blanket fresh, clean, and cozy for years.

Photo: Designed be Freepik by rawpixel-com, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Large white blanket

Washing Blankets Properly

Check the care label: some blankets require hand washing or dry cleaning only.

If using a washing machine, choose a gentle cycle and a mild detergent without strong fragrances.

To prevent the filling from clumping, add tennis balls or special dryer balls to the drum. These help distribute down or synthetic fibers evenly.

Double rinse to ensure all detergent residues are removed.

Drying Without Mistakes

Drying is a crucial step. A damp blanket is a direct path to odor and mold.

Dry blankets outdoors or in a well-ventilated room.

Down and synthetic blankets should be dried horizontally, turning occasionally.

Do not store the blanket immediately after washing — ensure it is completely dry.

Storing Blankets Without Odors