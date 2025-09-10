Towels That Stay Soft: Modern Laundry Tips and Tricks

Many believe that towels must be washed at the highest temperature to be perfectly clean. However, this is not always necessary! Modern laundry powders and capsules can remove dirt and bacteria even at 40 °C. Towels remain fresh and soft, and the fabric lasts longer.
Washing at 60 °C is recommended only in specific situations:
In most other cases, a standard 40 °C wash is sufficient.
Expensive fabric softeners can easily be replaced with a simple trick: add one tablespoon of salt to the drum. This makes towels noticeably softer.
