Towels That Stay Soft: Modern Laundry Tips and Tricks

Many believe that towels must be washed at the highest temperature to be perfectly clean. However, this is not always necessary! Modern laundry powders and capsules can remove dirt and bacteria even at 40 °C. Towels remain fresh and soft, and the fabric lasts longer.

When to Choose High Temperatures

Washing at 60 °C is recommended only in specific situations:

  • When towels are heavily soiled
  • When they have come into contact with biological fluids
  • If someone in the household is ill

In most other cases, a standard 40 °C wash is sufficient.

Preventing Bacterial Growth

  • Always allow towels to dry completely.
  • Change them regularly, not just “when you feel like it.”

Helpful Rules for Washing Towels

  • Do not use fabric softeners. They leave a coating that reduces absorbency.
  • Do not overload the washing machine. Clothes need space to be thoroughly cleaned.
  • Pay attention to detergent amounts. Too little won’t clean, and too much leaves residue.
  • Avoid excessive spinning. High speeds can make towels stiff. Many modern machines have gentle programs for towels.

The Secret to Extra Soft Towels

Expensive fabric softeners can easily be replaced with a simple trick: add one tablespoon of salt to the drum. This makes towels noticeably softer.

