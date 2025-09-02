World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Should You Plant an Egg in the Hole? Gardeners Debate the Old Trick

Gardening

Burying a whole egg in a planting hole is an age-old gardening trick that continues to spark debate among modern gardeners.

Using egg shells in gardening
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under Public domain
Eggs as a Natural Fertilizer

Supporters of this method argue that an egg acts as a slow-release natural fertilizer. As it decomposes, it releases nutrients, especially calcium, which helps plants form stronger cell walls and resist disease. However, because decomposition is slow, its effect resembles prolonged feeding rather than quick nutrition.

The shell itself is especially valuable, being made almost entirely of calcium carbonate. Over time, it reduces soil acidity and supports crops like tomatoes and peppers that thrive in neutral or slightly alkaline conditions.

Potential Problems and Risks

Despite its potential benefits, this method has clear downsides. A raw egg in the soil may attract pests such as ants or rodents, which can dig up the hole and damage roots or crops. Under unfavorable conditions, the egg can also rot, increasing the risk of root diseases.

To reduce these risks, some gardeners recommend using only crushed eggshells or boiled, crushed eggs instead of whole raw ones.

Agronomists’ Perspective

Modern agronomy treats this folk method with caution. Balanced commercial fertilizers provide nutrients in forms readily available to plants, delivering faster results than waiting for an egg to decompose. Agronomists often recommend compost, humus, or wood ash as more effective organic alternatives.

Tradition Meets Modern Practice

Historically, burying eggs symbolized nourishing the soil at a time when mineral fertilizers were not available. Today, it serves more as a nod to tradition and a creative approach to gardening. Effectiveness varies depending on soil type and climate—decomposition is faster in sandy soils and slower in heavy clay.

Finding the Right Balance

Ultimately, successful gardening requires balancing traditional practices with modern solutions. While eggs or eggshells can play a role, combining them with compost, humus, and mineral fertilizers ensures a richer and healthier soil environment. The choice rests with the gardener—whether to embrace tradition, avoid risks, or blend both approaches.

