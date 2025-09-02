World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Why Honeysuckle Needs Autumn Feeding for a Strong Harvest

Gardening

Honeysuckle is one of the hardiest and most undemanding berry crops, but many gardeners complain that young bushes remain stagnant and barely grow for the first three to five years after planting. The problem is usually not the quality of the seedlings but a lack of nutrition. September is the perfect time to correct this, as the plant is now laying buds for the next season.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Autumn Feeding for Honeysuckle

In early autumn, honeysuckle needs support to build strength for winter and ensure a rich harvest in summer. The simplest and most effective solution is to apply organic matter. The best option is well-rotted horse manure, which should be spread around the trunk circle and lightly incorporated into the soil.

This type of feeding works gradually: during winter, nutrients become partially available, giving the shrub a strong supply of nutrition in spring for vigorous growth and the formation of flower buds.

Important: fresh manure should not be used, as it may burn the roots and trigger fungal diseases.

Why Feeding Matters in Autumn

Many believe fertilization is only necessary in spring, but for honeysuckle, early autumn is a critical phase. By this time, shoot growth is complete, and the plant focuses its energy on strengthening the wood and preparing for winter. Adequate potassium and phosphorus in the soil help the bush withstand frost and wake up more quickly in spring.

Pruning After Feeding

In spring, honeysuckle often grows densely, so after the first winter of fruiting, bushes must be thinned out. Gardeners should remove weak or excess shoots, leaving only the strongest. This ensures good light penetration inside the bush and allows numerous flower buds to form, which leads to an abundant summer harvest.

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
