World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

How to Store Your Garden Harvest at Home Without a Cellar

Gardening

For many gardeners, the real challenge isn’t growing the harvest, but keeping it fresh. Apartments are often too warm and dry, causing vegetables to wilt, rot, or sprout. Yet even without a cellar, you can extend the shelf life of your produce until spring by organizing proper storage conditions.

Freshly harvested potatoes
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Freshly harvested potatoes

Separate Your Harvest

It’s best to divide your vegetables into two parts:

  • Long-term storage: These can be kept in a pit at your dacha—a traditional village method.
  • For winter consumption: This portion is brought into your apartment.

For a pit 1.5–2 meters deep, lay straw at the bottom, then cover with layers of potatoes, beets, and carrots. Place straw between each layer, then cover with soil. Ideally, leave the pit untouched until spring.

Which Vegetables to Store at Home

Onions and garlic store well at room temperature. Place them in mesh bags or cardboard boxes and keep them in a dry, dark place away from heaters.

Potatoes, carrots, and beets prefer cooler temperatures (+1…+4 °C) and high humidity (85–95%). Since such conditions are rarely found in apartments, a compromise is necessary.

Where to Place Vegetables

Refrigerator

Some vegetables can be stored in vegetable drawers. Avoid sealed plastic bags, as the produce may rot. If bags are used, leave them slightly open for ventilation.

Balcony Storage Cabinet

You can make a simple thermos cabinet yourself:

  • A wooden box insulated with foam.
  • A "box-in-a-box" with insulation between the walls.
  • For enthusiasts, a full cabinet with ventilation and heating lamps.

In winter, cover these cabinets with blankets or old clothing during severe frost. To maintain positive temperatures inside, place bottles of hot water in the cabinet—though they need to be replaced regularly.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Air China Emergency Landing in Russia: 250 Passengers Locked Inside Plane for Hours
Society
Air China Emergency Landing in Russia: 250 Passengers Locked Inside Plane for Hours
China Eyes Record $37 Billion Boeing Deal Amid US Diplomatic Thaw
World
China Eyes Record $37 Billion Boeing Deal Amid US Diplomatic Thaw
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
Real life stories
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives Видео 
Popular
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation

Western countries are using the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipeline investigations to weaken Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Aston Martin Crash in Moscow Kills Russian Oil Executive Amid Controversial Past
Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives Andrey Mihayloff Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System Lyuba Lulko Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
German Chancellor Merz Threatens Tougher Sanctions on Russia if Putin-Zelensky Meeting Fails
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
Last materials
How to Store Your Garden Harvest at Home Without a Cellar
Stewed Eggplants with Tomatoes and Garlic: A Perfect Winter Pickle
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias Expand Family for the Fourth Time
Reality Check: The Myth of Foreign Companies Financing a Million-Strong Russian Army
Three Russian Generals Sentenced to 12 Years for Massive Bribery Case
60 Years of Mars Exploration: From Grainy Photos to Drone Flights
Premature Gray Hair in Youth Linked to Lifestyle and Health Issues
Live Nuclear Tests May Resume Within the Next 10–15 Years
Russian Man Drifts for a Week in the Sea on a Diesel Barrel Attempting to Save Fuel
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.