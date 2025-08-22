World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Essential Fruit Tree Pruning Tips for a Thriving Orchard

How to Prune Fruit Trees for Maximum Health and Yield
Gardening

Growing fruit trees is like practicing an art: each tree requires attention, knowledge, and the right approach. Even the rarest variety will not produce a bountiful harvest if proper care, especially pruning, is neglected.

Lichen on trees
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Lichen on trees

Why Pruning Matters

Pruning is more than just cutting branches—it’s a method to extend a tree’s life, increase fruit production, and maintain its overall health.

"Our pruning efforts can enhance beauty, boost fruit production, strengthen structure, and prevent disease, ultimately prolonging the tree’s viability," says Neil Collins from Trees of Antiquity.

When to Prune

Timing depends on the tree variety. Cherries require a different approach than apples. Fast-growing trees need more frequent pruning. Remember: the goal is not just to shorten branches, but to channel the tree’s energy effectively.

Three Main Steps of Pruning

1. Cleaning

Remove dead, damaged, or diseased branches—the so-called “three Ds.” All shoots growing from the roots should also be removed as they do not bear fruit.

2. Thinning

Ensure light and air penetrate the canopy. Remove branches that cross or grow downward. Maintain an optimal spacing of 15–30 cm between branches.

3. Cutting Back

Trim up to 30% of last year’s growth. This resembles a haircut: the tree becomes more compact without losing strength.

Important Tips

  • Use hand pruners and a saw for thicker branches.
  • Avoid leaving stubs, as they become entry points for disease.
  • The degree of pruning depends on the tree’s age and condition. Young trees require a gentle touch, while older trees need more decisive cuts.

Proper pruning balances tree health, light exposure, and air circulation while stimulating growth and productivity. The success of your orchard—its beauty, abundance, and pride—depends on it.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russian Embassy Warns Norway’s Military Build-Up Near Border Threatens Arctic Security
World
Russian Embassy Warns Norway’s Military Build-Up Near Border Threatens Arctic Security
Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Arrested in Italy
World
Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Arrested in Italy
Popular
America’s Double Standards on Borders: Ukraine, Georgia, and Beyond

Washington has admitted to its double standards in applying the principle of "inviolability of borders," signaling a major shift in U.S. foreign policy exceptions.

JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
Steve Witkoff Presents Russian Order of Courage to CIA Deputy Director's Family from Putin
Chikatilo’s Son Dies in Battle Near Kharkiv After Joining Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky Eyes Neutral Europe for Putin Talks, Criticizes China and Rejects Russian Language Status
US Halts Intelligence Sharing on Ukraine, Signaling Shift Toward Russia Lyuba Lulko The Story Behind Russia’s Tricolor: National Flag Day on August 22 Dmitry Plotnikov Trump Angrily Rebukes Ukraine’s Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Letter to Orbán Oleg Artyukov
Ukrainian National Detained in Italy Over Nord Stream Sabotage Plot
Marina Starovoitova Becomes First Woman to Captain Biggest Nuclear Icebreaker
JD Vance Reveals Russia’s Territorial Demands, Ukraine’s Conditions for Peace
JD Vance Reveals Russia’s Territorial Demands, Ukraine’s Conditions for Peace
Last materials
Trump Angrily Rebukes Ukraine’s Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Letter to Orbán
Zelensky Calls for Direct Meeting with Putin, Open to Trump’s Proposed Format
Ukrainian 77th Airmobile Brigade Headquarters Annihilated in FAB-3000 Bomb Strike
Putin Refused to Strike Kyiv with Oreshnik Missile
Nutritionist Warns Orange-Only Diet Can Damage Health
Lavrov Says Putin Ready to Meet Zelensky If Real Agenda Exists
Russian Embassy Warns Norway’s Military Build-Up Near Border Threatens Arctic Security
Russia Reportedly Ready for Partial Territorial Compromise in Talks With Ukraine
What Hotel Items You Can Take Home Without Breaking the Rules
Mustard and Vinegar: A One-Day Fix Against Colorado Potato Beetles
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.