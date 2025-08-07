World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Best Plants and Equipment for First-Time Aquascapers

Aquascaping for Beginners: How to Start a Planted Aquarium at Home
Gardening

There’s something mesmerizing about a well-kept planted aquarium—the graceful sway of greenery underwater, schools of fish gliding silently through their living jungle, and the miniature world that seems to breathe on its own.

Planted aquarium
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Sudakov
Planted aquarium

Once a niche hobby, planted aquariums are now a growing trend among home decorators, aquarium lovers, and even wellness seekers. But while they look serene, maintaining a healthy aquascape takes the right knowledge—and a few key pieces of equipment.

The Glass Box: Choosing the Right Tank

Most beginners start with a 20- to 30-gallon aquarium, which is large enough to support a stable ecosystem but small enough to fit in a living room or office. Larger tanks tend to be easier to maintain long-term because water conditions stay more stable.

Essential Equipment for a Healthy Planted Aquarium

  • Lighting: Use full-spectrum LED lights for 8–10 hours per day.
  • Filter: A sponge or canister filter keeps water clean without excess current.
  • Heater: Maintain a temperature of 72–78°F (22–26°C).
  • Substrate: Use a nutrient-rich base for root development.
  • CO₂ (Optional): Boosts growth but isn’t required for beginner-friendly plants.

Best Beginner Plants for Planted Aquariums

Start with hardy species like:

  • Java Fern
  • Anubias Nana
  • Amazon Sword
  • Cryptocoryne wendtii
  • Java Moss
  • Hornwort

Setting Up Your Tank Step-by-Step

  1. Rinse the tank and substrate (no soap).
  2. Add substrate and level it.
  3. Install filter, heater, and lighting.
  4. Fill halfway with dechlorinated water.
  5. Plant your greenery.
  6. Fill the rest of the tank and power on equipment.
  7. Cycle the tank for 3–4 weeks before adding fish.

A Living Ecosystem

The real magic of a planted aquarium lies in its balance: plants absorb fish waste and carbon dioxide, while fish benefit from oxygen and shelter. Once established, your aquascape becomes a self-sustaining, miniature ecosystem that brings peace and beauty to any room.

“It’s like gardening underwater,” says aquarist Pavel Stepanov. “Once you see it thrive, you’re hooked for life.”

With patience, light, and a bit of underwater creativity, your planted tank can become a living piece of art—and a hobby that grows on you.

Andrey Mihayloff
Dmitry Sudakov
