Alocasia Care Guide: Mastering the Elephant Ear Plant Indoors

Taming the Elephant Ear: How to Grow Alocasia Plants at Home

With their enormous arrow-shaped leaves and dramatic jungle vibes, Alocasia plants—also known as "Elephant Ears"—have become the crown jewels of many indoor gardens. But their tropical beauty comes at a price: these plants can be a bit finicky. The good news? With the right care and attention, you can turn your living room into a lush, thriving Alocasia haven.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Sudakov Alocasia

Know Your Alocasia

There are over 80 species of Alocasia, from the glossy Alocasia Polly to the towering Alocasia macrorrhiza. What they all share is a preference for warmth, moisture, and indirect light.

Light: Bright, But Not Direct

Alocasias love bright, indirect sunlight. Place them near a north- or east-facing window or filter strong light through a sheer curtain. Direct sun can scorch their leaves, while too little light causes leggy growth and dull foliage.

Water: Keep It Moist, Not Soggy

Watering is a balancing act. Alocasia roots hate sitting in water but need consistently moist soil. Water when the top inch of soil feels dry. Reduce watering in winter when the plant goes into a dormant state.

Humidity: Think Tropical

These plants crave humidity. Aim for 60% or higher. If your home is dry, use a humidifier, mist the plant regularly, or place it on a pebble tray with water. Bathrooms and kitchens often make great homes for Alocasia—provided there’s enough light.

Temperature: Warm Is Best

Alocasias hate the cold. Keep them in a spot where temperatures stay between 65°F and 80°F (18°C to 27°C). Sudden drafts or cold snaps can cause leaf drop or dormancy.

Feeding and Soil

Use a well-draining soil mix rich in organic matter, such as one designed for aroids. Feed monthly during the growing season with a balanced liquid fertilizer. No feeding is needed in winter.

Dormancy Isn’t Death

Don’t panic if your Alocasia suddenly drops all its leaves. It might be entering dormancy. Keep the soil barely moist and wait—it will usually regrow once spring returns.

Common Problems

Yellowing leaves: Could be overwatering.

Could be overwatering. Crispy edges: Usually low humidity or too much direct light.

Usually low humidity or too much direct light. Spider mites or aphids: Wipe leaves with neem oil or insecticidal soap.

Propagation

Most Alocasias grow from corms or rhizomes. When repotting, look for small offshoots that can be gently separated and planted in their own pots.

“Once you understand their rhythm, Alocasias become one of the most rewarding plants to grow,” says indoor plant enthusiast Maria Lobanova. “They’re high-maintenance, but worth every leaf.”

Successfully growing Alocasia is all about consistency and environment. Treat them like tropical royalty, and they’ll reward you with foliage that commands attention in any room.