World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Alocasia Care Guide: Mastering the Elephant Ear Plant Indoors

Taming the Elephant Ear: How to Grow Alocasia Plants at Home
Gardening

With their enormous arrow-shaped leaves and dramatic jungle vibes, Alocasia plants—also known as "Elephant Ears"—have become the crown jewels of many indoor gardens. But their tropical beauty comes at a price: these plants can be a bit finicky. The good news? With the right care and attention, you can turn your living room into a lush, thriving Alocasia haven.

Alocasia
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Sudakov
Alocasia

Know Your Alocasia

There are over 80 species of Alocasia, from the glossy Alocasia Polly to the towering Alocasia macrorrhiza. What they all share is a preference for warmth, moisture, and indirect light.

Light: Bright, But Not Direct

Alocasias love bright, indirect sunlight. Place them near a north- or east-facing window or filter strong light through a sheer curtain. Direct sun can scorch their leaves, while too little light causes leggy growth and dull foliage.

Water: Keep It Moist, Not Soggy

Watering is a balancing act. Alocasia roots hate sitting in water but need consistently moist soil. Water when the top inch of soil feels dry. Reduce watering in winter when the plant goes into a dormant state.

Humidity: Think Tropical

These plants crave humidity. Aim for 60% or higher. If your home is dry, use a humidifier, mist the plant regularly, or place it on a pebble tray with water. Bathrooms and kitchens often make great homes for Alocasia—provided there’s enough light.

Temperature: Warm Is Best

Alocasias hate the cold. Keep them in a spot where temperatures stay between 65°F and 80°F (18°C to 27°C). Sudden drafts or cold snaps can cause leaf drop or dormancy.

Feeding and Soil

Use a well-draining soil mix rich in organic matter, such as one designed for aroids. Feed monthly during the growing season with a balanced liquid fertilizer. No feeding is needed in winter.

Dormancy Isn’t Death

Don’t panic if your Alocasia suddenly drops all its leaves. It might be entering dormancy. Keep the soil barely moist and wait—it will usually regrow once spring returns.

Common Problems

  • Yellowing leaves: Could be overwatering.
  • Crispy edges: Usually low humidity or too much direct light.
  • Spider mites or aphids: Wipe leaves with neem oil or insecticidal soap.

Propagation

Most Alocasias grow from corms or rhizomes. When repotting, look for small offshoots that can be gently separated and planted in their own pots.

“Once you understand their rhythm, Alocasias become one of the most rewarding plants to grow,” says indoor plant enthusiast Maria Lobanova. “They’re high-maintenance, but worth every leaf.”

Successfully growing Alocasia is all about consistency and environment. Treat them like tropical royalty, and they’ll reward you with foliage that commands attention in any room.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Putin and Trump Exchange Signals on Ukraine Through Witkoff
World
Putin and Trump Exchange Signals on Ukraine Through Witkoff
Russia Considers Deploying Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba and Venezuela
World
Russia Considers Deploying Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba and Venezuela
India Defies Trump, Sends High-Level Delegation to Moscow
World
India Defies Trump, Sends High-Level Delegation to Moscow
Popular
Poland’s New President Nawrocki Challenges Zelensky on Bandera Legacy

Poland’s new President Karol Nawrocki issued a stark ultimatum to Volodymyr Zelensky, demanding Ukraine renounce the glorification of wartime nationalists as a condition for continued support

Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
India Halts Defense Deal Amid Shock Over Trump’s 25% Tariff Hike
US Spy Plane Flies Near Russian Nuclear Bases as Strategic Arms Dialogue Stalls
Moscow Eyes Cuba and Venezuela for Strategic Missile Placement
Putin and Trump: Long Game vs. Quick Win Lyuba Lulko Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
US Warns All Russian Oil Buyers: Sanctions Could Expand
Russia Scrambles Strategic Bombers After Putin-Witkoff Talks
Four Scenarios for Ukraine: Ex-Pentagon Advisor Suggests Russia Could Regain Influence
Four Scenarios for Ukraine: Ex-Pentagon Advisor Suggests Russia Could Regain Influence
Last materials
Taming the Elephant Ear: How to Grow Alocasia Plants at Home
How to Break Free from Nasal Spray Addiction: A Doctor's Advice
Putin and Trump: Long Game vs. Quick Win
Japan Records Largest-Ever Population Decline in 2024
Sharks Spotted Near Popular Resorts in Turkey
Intel Shares Drop Amid Trump’s Call for CEO Resignation Over Conflict of Interest
Russia Downs 240 Ukrainian Drones and 8 British Storm Shadow Missiles
Putin Open to Meeting Zelensky Under 'Certain Conditions'
India Prepares for Putin Visit, Aiming for Strategic Breakthrough
Trump Offers Putin Ceasefire Deal: Russian Side Finds U.S. Proposal Acceptable
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.