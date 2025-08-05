World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ultimate Dishwasher Guide: What to Wash, What to Avoid, and How to Save Money

How to Use Your Dishwasher the Right Way: Expert Tips for Longevity and Clean Dishes
The dishwasher is a convenient and economical appliance. To ensure it works efficiently and lasts for years, it’s essential to load your dishes correctly, use appropriate detergents, and follow a routine maintenance plan. Here’s how to make the most of your machine—safely and effectively.

Dishwasher
Photo: Designed by Freepik by vecstock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Dishwasher

How to Load Your Dishwasher Correctly

Dishwashers are designed for optimal cleaning, but correct placement of items is crucial. Follow these recommendations:

Lower Rack

  • Place large and heavily soiled items here: pots, pans, and deep plates.
  • Arrange plates vertically and close together so water can reach all surfaces.

Upper Rack

  • Use this space for glasses, cups, and saucers.
  • Place mugs in their designated spots to prevent tipping and bumping.

Third Level or Top Tray

  • Ideal for utensils and knives. Position them horizontally or at an angle to allow water flow.

Straight-Walled Pots

  • Place them upside down and slightly angled so water can drain off and reach all surfaces.

Cutlery

  • Place flatware parallel to each other in the basket, with knife blades facing downward.

What Not to Wash in the Dishwasher

Despite its versatility, not everything belongs in the dishwasher. Avoid washing the following items:

  • Wooden utensils and boards: they may warp or swell.
  • Thin plastic: it can melt or deform under high heat.
  • Metalware made of copper, aluminum, or silver: it can tarnish or stain.
  • Crystal and fine glass: prone to fogging and micro-cracks.
  • Nonstick cookware: repeated washing may damage the coating.
  • Sharp items (knives, graters): heat and detergents dull blades and damage handles.

Choosing the Right Wash Cycle

Each wash cycle serves a purpose. Here's how to select the best one for your needs:

  • 40–50°C: for lightly soiled dishes and daily use.
  • 50–60°C: for aged food residue and tea stains.
  • 60–70°C: for burnt-on grease and tougher messes.
  • 70–80°C: for disinfecting and sanitizing after meat preparation.

For energy efficiency, use the eco mode—it reduces water and electricity consumption.

What to Use for Washing

To ensure a sparkling clean and extend your dishwasher’s life, choose the right products:

  • Capsules or tablets: convenient and all-in-one—detergent, rinse aid, and salt.
  • Gel: ideal for short cycles and low temperatures.
  • Powder: effective when dosed manually, but may scratch delicate glassware.
  • Salt: softens hard water and prevents limescale.
  • Rinse aid: adds shine and helps prevent streaks on glass.

How Dishwashers Save You Money

  • Water: uses up to 16 liters per cycle—less than hand-washing.
  • Electricity: run the machine at night with a dual-rate meter to cut costs.
  • Detergents: buy in bulk to reduce the cost per cycle.

Regular Dishwasher Maintenance

  • Clean the door seals: prevents odors and bacteria buildup.
  • Flush spray arms: use a brush or compressed air to remove blockages.
  • Maintain the filter: remove food debris and grease regularly.
  • Rinse circulation system: use special cleaners to avoid clogs in pipes and hoses.

To keep your dishwasher running efficiently for years, load it properly, choose the right detergents, and take care of it regularly. The secret lies in quality care and mindful use.

Marina Lebedeva
Dmitry Sudakov
