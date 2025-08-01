World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Home Gardening: How to Grow a Citrus Tree from Seed

Grow Your Own Lemon Tree from Seed: A Simple Guide
Gardening

Have you ever dreamed of growing your own lemon tree right at home? It's entirely possible using just a few simple steps. This process is easy and only requires a little patience and care. Within days, you could see your first sprouts!

Lemon tree
Photo: Own work by FASTILY, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Lemon tree

How to Sprout a Lemon Seed

  • Choose the right seed: Select a seed from a ripe lemon. The riper the fruit, the better your chances of successful germination.
  • Clean the seed: Rinse it thoroughly under water to remove any pulp residue, which could hinder sprouting.
  • Prepare the seed: Place the clean seed between moist paper towels and seal it inside a plastic bag. This creates a warm and moist environment ideal for growth.
  • Maintain proper temperature: Store the bag in a warm area (around 25°C / 77°F), away from direct sunlight to prevent overheating.
  • Monitor regularly: Every two days, check the seed and replace the paper towel if it’s too damp. This helps maintain optimal conditions for sprouting.

In just 5 to 10 days, you may notice a tiny yellow sprout — the first sign that your lemon seed is coming to life. Once you see this, it's time to move on to planting!

Planting Your Sprouted Seed

Once your seed has germinated, plant it in loose, well-draining soil. Water it moderately — too much water can harm the young plant. Be gentle, be patient, and soon your lemon tree will begin to grow.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Gardening
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
World
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Popular
High-Speed Strike Weapon Capable of Reaching NATO Bases Within Minutes Now Deployed

Russia has officially launched mass production and military deployment of its new ‘Oreshnik’ hypersonic missile system, a strategic weapon designed to reach NATO targets in under 20 minutes

Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025
Ukraine Plans to End Conflict with Russia by End of 2025 – Foreign Minister Sybiha
Putin and Lukashenko Speak on Peace, War, and Trump's Ukraine Ultimatum
Putin Signals Patience on Ukraine Talks, Warns NATO
We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset Could Gas Prices Rise in Russia if India and China Stop Buying Oil? Lyuba Lulko How America Killed the Dream of Nuclear Peace Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Putin Urges Quiet Diplomacy Over Public Talks on Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s SpaceNet Rocket Targets Commercial Satellite Market with Lightweight Design
North Korea’s Air Koryo Still Operates Soviet-Era Aircraft from the 1950s
North Korea’s Air Koryo Still Operates Soviet-Era Aircraft from the 1950s
Last materials
Russia Unveils Ultra-Light SpaceNet Rocket Set to Revolutionize Satellite Launches
Las Vegas Faces Tourism Collapse: Hotels Half-Empty in Summer 2025
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Grow Your Own Lemon Tree from Seed: A Simple Guide
Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Putin and Lukashenko Address Ukraine Conflict and New Missile System
Celebrate International Beer Day 2025 with Flavor and Fun
Medical Expert Explains When Daily Stool Is Actually Necessary
Putin: Russia’s Goals in Ukraine Remain Unchanged Since June 2024
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.