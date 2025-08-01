Home Gardening: How to Grow a Citrus Tree from Seed

Grow Your Own Lemon Tree from Seed: A Simple Guide

Have you ever dreamed of growing your own lemon tree right at home? It's entirely possible using just a few simple steps. This process is easy and only requires a little patience and care. Within days, you could see your first sprouts!

Photo: Own work by FASTILY, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Lemon tree

How to Sprout a Lemon Seed

Choose the right seed: Select a seed from a ripe lemon. The riper the fruit, the better your chances of successful germination.

Clean the seed: Rinse it thoroughly under water to remove any pulp residue, which could hinder sprouting.

Prepare the seed: Place the clean seed between moist paper towels and seal it inside a plastic bag. This creates a warm and moist environment ideal for growth.

Maintain proper temperature: Store the bag in a warm area (around 25°C / 77°F), away from direct sunlight to prevent overheating.

Monitor regularly: Every two days, check the seed and replace the paper towel if it's too damp. This helps maintain optimal conditions for sprouting.

In just 5 to 10 days, you may notice a tiny yellow sprout — the first sign that your lemon seed is coming to life. Once you see this, it's time to move on to planting!

Planting Your Sprouted Seed

Once your seed has germinated, plant it in loose, well-draining soil. Water it moderately — too much water can harm the young plant. Be gentle, be patient, and soon your lemon tree will begin to grow.