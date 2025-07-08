World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Safe and Simple Home Methods to Deter Wasps This Summer

Eight Eco-Friendly Ways to Keep Wasps Out of Your Garden
Gardening

While wasps are pollinators like bees and butterflies, their behavior is significantly more aggressive. They can sting multiple times, especially when they feel threatened near their nest. That’s why it's important to know how to protect yourself and your property—without harming the ecosystem.

Wasp nest
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tiraspolsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Wasp nest

1. Remove Food and Drink Residue Promptly

Wasps are highly attracted to sugary foods, which fuel their fast metabolism. Open soda cans, juice bottles, fruit, and desserts draw them in. After outdoor meals, always clear and dispose of leftovers right away.

2. Rinse Recyclables Before Disposal

Plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and other containers often retain sweet residues that attract wasps. Before throwing them away, rinse thoroughly and ensure bin lids are tightly sealed.

3. Fill in Open Burrows

Wasps often nest in abandoned underground burrows—commonly those left by rodents. In spring, females actively search for such secluded spots. Filling in holes and depressions around your property reduces the chance of colonization.

4. Keep Your Yard Tidy

Fallen leaves, dense thickets, and overgrown branches create a welcoming environment for insects. Regular yard maintenance makes your garden less attractive to wasps.

5. Use Peppermint Oil as a Natural Deterrent

Wasps can’t tolerate the scent of peppermint. Apply peppermint oil to cotton pads and place them in problem areas, or dilute the oil in water and spray the mixture. Alternatively, plant mint species in your garden.

6. Cover Trash Properly

Uncovered garbage bins are a major draw for insects. Always keep lids tightly closed. This not only deters wasps but also helps keep out other pests like cockroaches and flies.

7. Seal Entry Points into the House

Wasps can sneak in through cracks, vents, plaster damage, or torn mosquito screens. Inspect your home regularly and eliminate potential entryways.

8. Check for Nests Regularly

Wasps tend to build nests under roofs, decks, and eaves. If you notice increased activity, avoid removing nests on your own—call professional pest control services instead.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns?
Columnists
Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns?
Iran Hits Over 40 Israeli Targets Before U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran Hits Over 40 Israeli Targets Before U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire
Popular
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told

When Donald Trump had his rather emotional breakdown recently, referring to President Vladimir Putin as "crazy”, there was truly an element of insanity to the claim…only not the way some believe

'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
Roman Starovoit Suicide in Moscow: His Grieving Girlfriend Found Near His Body
Roman Starovoit’s Girlfriend Polina K. Identifies His Body After Suspected Suicide
Russia Offers Nuclear Support to Iran for Peaceful Energy Use
Mystery of Zebra Stripes Solved—And It’s Not Camouflage
Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words Guy Somerset Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics Lyuba Lulko
Roman Starovoit’s Final Hours: He Took His Life Hours Before Scheduled Interrogation
Satellite Data Confirms Iranian Strikes on Key Israeli Bases and Infrastructure
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Last materials
Summer on a Plate: Classic Panzanella Salad Recipe
Grounded with a Ticket: The Hidden Risk of Airline Overbooking
Five Simple Habits to Keep Skin Glowing After 30
10 Common Toxic Items in Your Home and Eco-Friendly Replacements
Eight Eco-Friendly Ways to Keep Wasps Out of Your Garden
How Walking, Coffee & Sleep Prevent Heart Disease, According to Brits
Mexican Boxer Pedro Rodriguez Found Dead After Fight in Phoenix
Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns?
Rotterdam Port Prepares for NATO-Russia Conflict with Military Cargo Plans
Taliban Invites Tourists to Afghanistan in Bizarre Promotional Video
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.