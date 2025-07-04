World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Bright Blooms, Low Water: Grow Gorgeous Gardens Even in Extreme Heat

7 Beautiful, Water‑Saving Flowers That Thrive Through the Driest Summers
Amid escalating summer heat and increasing water restrictions, gardeners are turning toward drought‑tolerant flowers that remain vibrant with minimal irrigation. Here are seven standout plants that combine dazzling blooms with environmental resilience.

Garden flowers
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 3268zauber, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Best Drought‑Tolerant Flowers

  • Lavender (Lavandula spp.): Fragrant purple spikes, silver foliage, full sun—brings pollinators and endures drought.
  • Coneflower (Echinacea spp.): Daisy‑like blooms with central cone, summer‑long, pollinator‑friendly.
  • Black‑Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta): Sunny yellow/orange petals, tough in poor soil, late‑season bloom.
  • Yarrow (Achillea millefolium): Flat clusters in varied colors, deep roots, deer‑resistant, pollinator magnet.
  • Blanket Flower (Gaillardia): Bright reds/oranges, prairie‑tough, blooms through fall.
  • Sedum (Stonecrop): Succulent leaves store water, star‑flower clusters, perfect for rock gardens.
  • Mexican Feather Grass (Nassella tenuissima): Fine texture, full sun, once‑established needs almost no water.

Tips for Low‑Water Gardens

  • Group plants with similar water needs for efficient care.
  • Use mulch and porous hardscaping to conserve moisture.
  • Install drip systems or soakers to water roots directly.
  • Water deeply early in the morning, but infrequently.
  • Plant in spring or autumn to help root establishment before drought.

