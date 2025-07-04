Bright Blooms, Low Water: Grow Gorgeous Gardens Even in Extreme Heat

7 Beautiful, Water‑Saving Flowers That Thrive Through the Driest Summers

Amid escalating summer heat and increasing water restrictions, gardeners are turning toward drought‑tolerant flowers that remain vibrant with minimal irrigation. Here are seven standout plants that combine dazzling blooms with environmental resilience.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 3268zauber, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Garden flowers