Is your garden soil hard, cracked, or impossible to dig into? You're likely dealing with compacted or clay-heavy soil — a common issue that restricts root growth and water movement.
The good news: you don’t need to dig it all up. Adding compost and natural mulch on top of the soil can restore structure and bring life back to your garden bed.
According to this practical guide from Pravda.ru, working with nature through surface layering is far more effective than aggressive tilling.
|Problem
|Why it's harmful
|What helps
|Soil hard as concrete
|Roots can’t grow
|5–10 cm of compost on top
|Water pooling
|Roots rot, no oxygen
|Raised beds and drainage
|Crust on surface
|Seeds won’t sprout
|Gentle raking + straw mulch
|Cold soil in spring
|Delayed growth
|Dark cover to warm the bed
Nature knows how to heal your soil — if you feed it from above. Just layer, wait, and watch the change.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Geologists confirm massive water reservoir beneath the Earth. Could this be a real underground ocean?