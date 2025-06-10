Grow this ancient tree that boosts memory and supports heart health

Imagine growing a plant that has survived since the age of dinosaurs — and that also helps your brain and heart. Ginkgo biloba is one of the oldest living tree species and can be both beautiful and beneficial.
Traditionally used in Chinese medicine, ginkgo leaves are now linked to improved blood flow, sharper concentration, and anti-aging support. But beyond capsules and teas, you can grow it in your backyard.
According to urban gardening experts, ginkgo biloba adapts well to cold climates, needs little water, and grows slowly — making it a great long-term companion.
|What to know
|How to grow
|Health benefits
|Prefers full sun
|Choose a sunny spot
|Improves microcirculation
|Slow growth
|Avoid moving it early on
|Supports memory and focus
|Dislikes soggy soil
|Ensure good drainage
|Relieves dizziness and tinnitus
|Cold-hardy
|Survives in low temperatures
|Has mild anti-inflammatory effects
Fun fact: After the atomic bomb in Hiroshima, one of the first living things to regrow was a ginkgo tree — earning it the title “survivor tree”.
