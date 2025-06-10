World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Grow this ancient tree that boosts memory and supports heart health

Ginkgo biloba in your garden? Here’s how to grow it and use it for wellness
Gardening

Imagine growing a plant that has survived since the age of dinosaurs — and that also helps your brain and heart. Ginkgo biloba is one of the oldest living tree species and can be both beautiful and beneficial.

гинкго билоба
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gerd Eichmann, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
гинкго билоба

Traditionally used in Chinese medicine, ginkgo leaves are now linked to improved blood flow, sharper concentration, and anti-aging support. But beyond capsules and teas, you can grow it in your backyard.

According to urban gardening experts, ginkgo biloba adapts well to cold climates, needs little water, and grows slowly — making it a great long-term companion.

How to grow ginkgo — and why it’s worth it

What to know How to grow Health benefits
Prefers full sun Choose a sunny spot Improves microcirculation
Slow growth Avoid moving it early on Supports memory and focus
Dislikes soggy soil Ensure good drainage Relieves dizziness and tinnitus
Cold-hardy Survives in low temperatures Has mild anti-inflammatory effects

Ginkgo myths and facts

  • Myth: Ginkgo works instantly
    Fact: It takes 4–6 weeks of consistent use to notice effects.
  • Myth: It’s only for supplements
    Fact: You can grow it and use the leaves at home naturally.

FAQ

  • Can I plant it in a pot? Yes — but use a large container with proper drainage.
  • Is it slow to grow? Very — expect a slow start, with faster growth after a few years.
  • Is it toxic? Leaves are safe in moderation; raw seeds are not.

Fun fact: After the atomic bomb in Hiroshima, one of the first living things to regrow was a ginkgo tree — earning it the title “survivor tree”.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
