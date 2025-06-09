World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
How to get rid of ants with baking soda — the most effective method revealed

Baking soda vs. ants: gardeners’ best method to protect your plants naturally
Gardening

Ants in the garden might seem harmless at first, but they quickly become a stubborn nuisance — disrupting plants, nesting in pots, and even invading your home. Luckily, there’s a cheap, natural solution: baking soda.

Муравьи и рассыпанная соль на кухне
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)


Unlike harsh insecticides, baking soda doesn’t harm soil or pets. It’s easy to use and works surprisingly fast when applied correctly.

According to guidelines shared by agronomy experts, this method can outperform many commercial solutions — especially when combined with sugar or vinegar.

Best ways to use baking soda against ants

Application Effect on ants Tips
Baking soda + sugar Attracts and kills inside the nest Place in bottle caps along ant trails
Sprinkling near anthill Disrupts internal balance of ants Use in dry weather for best results
Baking soda + vinegar Disorients and damages colonies Apply away from plants

Myths vs. facts

  • Myth: Only chemical pesticides work
    Fact: Baking soda is powerful, eco-safe, and effective.
  • Myth: It must be mixed with poison
    Fact: Sugar alone makes the bait effective.

Tips and questions answered

  • Is it safe for pets? Yes, just avoid placing sugary mix in reach.
  • How long to see results? Effects start within 2–3 days if reapplied.
  • Does it work on all ants? Especially good for sugar ants and plant invaders.

Fun fact: Some agronomists also use baking soda to fight fungal diseases on leaves and to neutralize soil acidity. It’s a gardener’s secret weapon.

Petr Ermilin
