How to get rid of ants with baking soda — the most effective method revealed

Ants in the garden might seem harmless at first, but they quickly become a stubborn nuisance — disrupting plants, nesting in pots, and even invading your home. Luckily, there’s a cheap, natural solution: baking soda.
Unlike harsh insecticides, baking soda doesn’t harm soil or pets. It’s easy to use and works surprisingly fast when applied correctly.
According to guidelines shared by agronomy experts, this method can outperform many commercial solutions — especially when combined with sugar or vinegar.
|Application
|Effect on ants
|Tips
|Baking soda + sugar
|Attracts and kills inside the nest
|Place in bottle caps along ant trails
|Sprinkling near anthill
|Disrupts internal balance of ants
|Use in dry weather for best results
|Baking soda + vinegar
|Disorients and damages colonies
|Apply away from plants
Fun fact: Some agronomists also use baking soda to fight fungal diseases on leaves and to neutralize soil acidity. It’s a gardener’s secret weapon.
