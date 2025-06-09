How to get rid of ants with baking soda — the most effective method revealed

Baking soda vs. ants: gardeners’ best method to protect your plants naturally

Ants in the garden might seem harmless at first, but they quickly become a stubborn nuisance — disrupting plants, nesting in pots, and even invading your home. Luckily, there’s a cheap, natural solution: baking soda.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI)

Unlike harsh insecticides, baking soda doesn’t harm soil or pets. It’s easy to use and works surprisingly fast when applied correctly.

According to guidelines shared by agronomy experts, this method can outperform many commercial solutions — especially when combined with sugar or vinegar.

Best ways to use baking soda against ants

Application Effect on ants Tips Baking soda + sugar Attracts and kills inside the nest Place in bottle caps along ant trails Sprinkling near anthill Disrupts internal balance of ants Use in dry weather for best results Baking soda + vinegar Disorients and damages colonies Apply away from plants

Myths vs. facts

Myth: Only chemical pesticides work

Fact: Baking soda is powerful, eco-safe, and effective.

Fact: Sugar alone makes the bait effective.

Tips and questions answered

Is it safe for pets? Yes, just avoid placing sugary mix in reach.

Yes, just avoid placing sugary mix in reach. How long to see results? Effects start within 2–3 days if reapplied.

Effects start within 2–3 days if reapplied. Does it work on all ants? Especially good for sugar ants and plant invaders.

Fun fact: Some agronomists also use baking soda to fight fungal diseases on leaves and to neutralize soil acidity. It’s a gardener’s secret weapon.