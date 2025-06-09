Have you noticed strange holes in your plant leaves? Or leaves curling up as if something is hiding inside? You might be dealing with caterpillars — one of the most common (and sneakiest) garden pests.
These little leaf munchers can cause serious damage in just a few nights. But before you rush to buy pesticides, consider this: natural solutions can be just as effective — and far safer for your plants and your soil.
According to this practical guide published by Pravda.ru, you can treat caterpillar invasions with everyday items from your kitchen.
|Sign
|What it means
|Natural solution
|Holes in leaves
|Nighttime feeding caterpillars
|Spray with tobacco or soap solution
|Curling leaves
|Caterpillars hiding inside
|Open and remove manually
|Dark droppings
|Excrement from caterpillars
|Clean and apply ash water spray
|Night-only damage
|Nocturnal activity
|Inspect in the morning and remove
Fun fact: In Japanese gardening traditions, picking caterpillars by hand at dawn is a sign of care and respect — not just pest control. Nature, after all, rewards patience.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Recent genetic studies on 9000-year-old skeletons prove that the theory of migration waves from Africa is wrong.