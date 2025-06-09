World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
How to get rid of caterpillars in your garden without using chemicals

Leaves with holes? Learn safe and natural ways to control caterpillars
Have you noticed strange holes in your plant leaves? Or leaves curling up as if something is hiding inside? You might be dealing with caterpillars — one of the most common (and sneakiest) garden pests.

Цветущая яблоня
Photo: Designed by Freepik by wirestock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Цветущая яблоня

These little leaf munchers can cause serious damage in just a few nights. But before you rush to buy pesticides, consider this: natural solutions can be just as effective — and far safer for your plants and your soil.

According to this practical guide published by Pravda.ru, you can treat caterpillar invasions with everyday items from your kitchen.

Signs and natural treatments

Sign What it means Natural solution
Holes in leaves Nighttime feeding caterpillars Spray with tobacco or soap solution
Curling leaves Caterpillars hiding inside Open and remove manually
Dark droppings Excrement from caterpillars Clean and apply ash water spray
Night-only damage Nocturnal activity Inspect in the morning and remove

Myth or truth?

  • Myth: Caterpillars require chemical pesticide
    Truth: Natural methods are effective and safer.
  • Myth: All caterpillars are harmful
    Truth: Some turn into harmless pollinating butterflies.

FAQ — common questions

  • Can I use vinegar?
    Yes, diluted with water and sprayed carefully.
  • What about garlic?
    Yes, garlic water is an effective repellent.
  • How often should I apply?
    Every 5 to 7 days until signs disappear.

Fun fact: In Japanese gardening traditions, picking caterpillars by hand at dawn is a sign of care and respect — not just pest control. Nature, after all, rewards patience.

How habits affect brain health — and how to improve it
How to remove tree stumps from your garden — effective tips
What your finger length ratio reveals about your health and longevity
What your finger length ratio reveals about your health and longevity
