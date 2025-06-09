How to compost with worms at home and turn kitchen waste into rich fertilizer

Worm composting — or vermicomposting — is a powerful way to recycle kitchen waste and create nutrient-rich fertilizer, even in small apartments. With the right setup, you’ll have no smell, no mess, and great results.
The system uses special compost worms to break down organic waste. The result is humus: a dark, fluffy soil amendment packed with beneficial microbes and nutrients for plants.
According to this guide from Pravda.ru, all you need is a plastic bin with holes and the right balance of moisture and food scraps. What you feed your worms matters — not everything belongs in the bin.
|Safe
|Why
|Avoid
|Why
|Fruit peels
|Energy-rich and soft
|Garlic, onion
|Antibacterial, may harm worms
|Raw vegetable scraps
|Moisture and fiber
|Meat, fats
|Rot quickly, attract flies
|Coffee grounds, tea bags
|Texture and nitrogen
|Citrus peels (too much)
|Too acidic
Worm composting is an accessible way to reduce waste and create living soil. It’s quiet, low-maintenance, and surprisingly satisfying — nature’s recycling, right at home.
