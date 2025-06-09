How to compost with worms at home and turn kitchen waste into rich fertilizer

Worm composting at home: a clean and easy way to recycle your food scraps

Worm composting — or vermicomposting — is a powerful way to recycle kitchen waste and create nutrient-rich fertilizer, even in small apartments. With the right setup, you’ll have no smell, no mess, and great results.

Photo: flickr.com by s shepherd, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Червь

The system uses special compost worms to break down organic waste. The result is humus: a dark, fluffy soil amendment packed with beneficial microbes and nutrients for plants.

According to this guide from Pravda.ru, all you need is a plastic bin with holes and the right balance of moisture and food scraps. What you feed your worms matters — not everything belongs in the bin.

What to feed your compost worms — and what to avoid

Safe Why Avoid Why Fruit peels Energy-rich and soft Garlic, onion Antibacterial, may harm worms Raw vegetable scraps Moisture and fiber Meat, fats Rot quickly, attract flies Coffee grounds, tea bags Texture and nitrogen Citrus peels (too much) Too acidic

Worm composting myths debunked

Myth: Worm bins are smelly and dirty.

Fact: Properly managed, they’re odorless and clean.

Worm bins are smelly and dirty. Properly managed, they’re odorless and clean. Myth: You need a backyard.

Fact: A small box works even in studio apartments.

Starter tips for a healthy worm bin

Use Eisenia fetida (red wigglers) — they compost quickly.

Keep bedding moist like a wrung-out sponge.

Keep the bin in a cool, shady spot (not in direct sun).

Cover scraps with paper or dry leaves to prevent flies.

Worm composting is an accessible way to reduce waste and create living soil. It’s quiet, low-maintenance, and surprisingly satisfying — nature’s recycling, right at home.